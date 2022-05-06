McLaren's Lando Norris to use basketball-inspired helmet at 2022 F1 Miami GP

McLaren driver Lando Norris has unveiled a special basketball-inspired helmet for the inaugural 2022 F1 Miami GP.

The driver will use the one-off helmet this weekend and will be hoping to score solid points for the Woking-based team.

andy @iiiuminateandy lando norris going from tennis ball to a basketball real quick lando norris going from tennis ball to a basketball real quick https://t.co/l45DVr6Gqi

Norris has spent the bulk of his time leading up to the Miami GP playing golf at a course owned by basketball legend Michael Jordan. This is perhaps one of the reasons why the 22-year-old chose to go with a basketball-themed helmet for the upcoming weekend.

As per his website LandoNorris.com, he said:

"I saw some people playing basketball one time, and I thought, damn, that’d make for a cool helmet. So I did it. It has some cool details on it, like my signature, my logo and my name in black with a nice neon outline."

Lando Norris scored a podium at Imola for the second year in a row, showcasing his amazing pace around the historic track. However, the driver claimed he was surprised with the P3 result himself, given the team's woeful form in Bahrain.

The Briton revealed that his good start was key to achieving the best in the race, along with capitalizing on Charles Leclerc’s unfortunate mistake.

Lando Norris told the media:

"We won a lot in the start, I had a perfect start, honestly. Probably the best one I have had in the wet, that put me ahead of a bit of the carnage, Carlos [Sainz] got taken out then so. We won a lot in the beginning and we just had really good pace throughout. I guess not as amazing as the guys ahead but I just managed it like I need to do, like ahead of George [Russell]. And that’s all I needed to do.”

Lando Norris hopes to continue his momentum at the 2022 F1 Miami GP

Lando Norris hopes to continue his momentum at the inaugural Miami GP this weekend after securing his first podium of the 2022 season in the last race at Imola.

The driver has urged his team to 'keep pushing' ahead of the brand-new Grand Prix, claiming the behind-the-scenes work done by the team was crucial to his success.

Norris said:

“I’m riding in on the high of the last race and hoping to keep the momentum going forward. Whilst the podium finish wasn’t exactly expected, it’s a testament to the hard work and determination of the team at the track and back at the factory. Let’s keep going and push as hard as we can!”

The Briton expects the Miami circuit to be a 'fun challenge,' showing his excitement to race at the new venue.

Built around the Hard Rock Stadium, the semi-permanent Miami GP circuit has received a positive reception from drivers. Designed to encourage a racing spectacle, the track is expected to deliver an entertaining race.

Catch the action live as F1 heads to a tropical Florida for the 2022 F1 Miami GP.

