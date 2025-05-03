McLaren's Zak Brown responds to Australian F1 legend calling Lando Norris a mentally weak person

McLaren boss Zak Brown has addressed Australian F1 legend Alan Jones calling Lando Norris a weak person and just put it down as his opinion. Jones is the last driver from the region to win the title and, in a recent interview, had a few brutal remarks about Norris.

Norris is one of the rare drivers in F1 who have been quite open about having a few struggles with confidence. At the same time, the driver's overtly self-critical nature has been something that has come under the scanner as the driver continues to be very hard on himself even when he makes a small mistake.

The 2025 F1 season has been a tough one so far for Lando Norris, as the driver has been uncomfortable with the car at times. At the same time, Oscar Piastri has taken a step with his driving and has taken over the lead of the championship.

The current dynamics in the championship led to Alan Jones claiming that Lando Norris was a mentally weak person and Piastri had half the battle won already. Zak Brown has responded to the comments made by Alan Jones and said that he doesn't agree with them. As quoted by Motorsport, he said:

"First of all, I'm a big Alan Jones fan. I think it's easy and understandable for people to have a view on other people from the outside looking in. Lando's always very open with his comments. I think you see different athletes talking about what they've done in different ways. Some don't talk about it at all, some talk about it a lot. I think it's all a way for them to get it out of their system and move on."

He added:

"I just spent some quality time with Novak Djokovic, which I thought was fascinating on how he uses his range of emotions to perform. So no, I didn't agree with the comments, but I understand why he might have that view. And he was a tough guy, right? So that's probably not how he would roll. So, yeah, one person's opinion."

What Alan Jones had said about Lando Norris

Alan Jones himself was the first world champion for Williams and was known for being a gritty customer. In a recent interview, when the Australian was questioned about Oscar Piastri's chances to win the title this season, he backed the driver by claiming that his teammate Lando Norris was a mentally weak person. He said:

"His team-mate is quite quick; there’s no doubt about that. But mentally, I think he’s quite a weak person. He’s coming out with all this nonsense that he’s got a bit of a mental thing, he’s dwelling on some of the problems he’s had rather than the positives. When they start talking all that nonsense, you know you’ve got them.”

The championship battle could turn into a two-horse race between the McLaren duo this season, but if that does happen, sparks could fly between the two as they fight for the top honor.

