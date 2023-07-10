McLaren sends warning signal to frontrunners as Andrea Stella vows to 'keep upgrading the car'

McLaren team boss Andrea Stella praised the aerodynamics and other departments in the team after an extremely successful 2023 F1 British GP result.

While Oscar Piastri finished fourth in the race, Lando Norris made the podium after finishing second. The latter even managed to lead the race for a few laps before Max Verstappen overtook him.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after the race, Stella explained how McLaren's aerodynamic department did an amazing job to develop all the new parts for the car. He also mentioned that he simply walks around the department to get a good feeling about the progress made.

Stella said:

"The aerodynamic department have done an amazing job in terms of looking at all the parts of the car and the concept. They have been able to unlock a lot of performance. The energy in that department now is beautiful. When I need to have a break, I walk in the aero department because it gives me such a good feeling."

Stella went on to praise other departments in the team, like production and logistics. He concluded:

"From aero to design to production and logistics, all the support functions - I want to praise all the men and women at McLaren. I hope everyone is enjoying this moment. Then, we will refocus and keep upgrading the car."

The new upgrade that McLaren introduced at the Austrian GP has worked like a charm. It allowed Lando Norris to secure fourth place at the Red Bull Ring. After more work on the cars, both Oscar Piastri and Norris were able to deliver a brilliant performance at Silverstone.

Lando Norris was delighted with P2 despite questionable tire strategy from McLaren in British GP

Lando Norris was quite happy with finishing second in the 2023 F1 British GP despite being confused about the hard tire strategy by McLaren. Since he was on hard tires and Lewis Hamilton was behind him on soft tires, they had an epic wheel-to-wheel battle, with Norris defending his position with everything he had.

In his post-race interview with David Coulthard, he said:

"They put me on hard tires, don't know why that's still our beginners and some things but yeah, it was an amazing fight with Lewis. To hold him off, made a few, too many mistakes, maybe. But I did what I could. I brought the fight to Max for as long as possible."

He added:

"Yeah, I mean, I wanted this off so I feel like it made a bit more sense especially with the safety car going out. But I don't care, I’m P2, so all good."

Lando Norris is now in ninth place in the drivers' championship table with 42 points, while Oscar Piastri is in 11th with 17 points.

