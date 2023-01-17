McLaren sets 'no excuses' target for podiums, wins, and even championships, in F1

McLaren boss Zak Brown is confident that once the team's technology infrastructure projects are completed, they will begin winning races and championships. As of now, the British team is not the strongest, especially when compared to the frontrunners like Mercedes, Ferrari, and Red Bull. However, they are one of the top teams in the midfield, which gives them hope of getting more podiums and race wins in the future.

Speaking to RacingNews365, Brown explained how the 2023 F1 season will be quite challenging for them, but after 2024, McLaren will aim to win races and championships. He explained how the team's new technology infrastructure will be online sometime in 2024. Hence, their car will develop with both new and old technology. Brown said:

"[We won't be challenging in 2023], but starting in '24, I want to be knocking on the door [of podiums, wins, and championships]. Because of our technology infrastructure, we won't have the full benefit in 2024, as the wind tunnel comes online in the middle of this year, which means our '24 car will start development in some of our older technology and the transfer over to the new."

Camber Sports F1 @CamberSportsF1



"We'd like to get back up to at least fourth in the championship, but I think we're going to need a little bit more of our technology in place to really break into the top three."



#F1 #Mercedes 🗣️ | Zak Brown on McLaren's 2023 targets"We'd like to get back up to at least fourth in the championship, but I think we're going to need a little bit more of our technology in place to really break into the top three." 🗣️ | Zak Brown on McLaren's 2023 targets"We'd like to get back up to at least fourth in the championship, but I think we're going to need a little bit more of our technology in place to really break into the top three."#F1 #Mercedes https://t.co/nwCP1d67Ee

Since McLaren's new technology infrastructure will come into effect in 2024, Brown believes that the team should start winning and dominating by 2025. He further added:

"So really, it is 2025 [when we will be able to fight], and we've got everything we need. We have no excuses."

The British team has two young drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who will be crucial in this long-term roadmap explained by Brown. However, nothing can be said for certain, as Red Bull, Mercedes, and Ferrari are much more established F1 teams and will do everything they can to keep their position on the grid.

Zak Brown is confident that McLaren will survive without Andreas Seidl

During the team principal's silly season, Andreas Seidl left McLaren and became the CEO of Sauber Motorsport. Though Seidl was an integral part of the British team, Zak Brown is confident that the team will keep progressing forward without him.

Speaking to the media, Brown praised Andrea Stella, the new team principal, and believes that he will carry the team forward. He said:

"[McLaren] is a big team with a tremendous amount of talent. Any team or business for that matter is about the collection of individuals and the ways of working, so Andreas did a great job. But I have no doubt Andrea will pick up and carry us forward. We need to add some resources within certain areas in the racing team, but I think we've got a strong race team."

McLaren @McLarenF1



Read more. We can confirm the appointment of Andrea Stella as our new F1 Team Principal with immediate effect, with Andreas Seidl leaving the team for a new challenge.Read more. We can confirm the appointment of Andrea Stella as our new F1 Team Principal with immediate effect, with Andreas Seidl leaving the team for a new challenge.Read more. 👇

Although Zak Brown admits that the team needs to add some resources in certain departments, he claims that McLaren is still a strong team and can move up the grid in the future.

Poll : 0 votes