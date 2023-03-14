McLaren snatches outgoing long-time Ferrari engineer: Reports

McLaren has reportedly signed outgoing Ferrari engineer David Sanchez as he is expected to join the team after his gardening leave.

In a report released by racingnews365, Sanchez will be moving to McLaren, a team he's had prior relations with in the past as well. Sanchez has worked with Andrea Stella before when he was at Ferrari and is expected to renew his relationship with him.

The report states:

"Former Ferrari Head of Vehicle Concepts David Sanchez is set to join Formula 1 rivals McLaren later in 2023, RacingNews365 has learnt."

According to the report, Sanchez will be taking up a role as part of a wider technical restructure at the Woking-based squad. More importantly, his exit appears to have nothing to do with Ferrari's underperformance in the first race of the season. The report further reads:

"The Frenchman's resignation is believed to be unrelated to the Bahrain showing and RacingNews365 can reveal that the engineer is set to join McLaren after a long period of gardening leave. Sanchez is set to take up his position as part of a wider technical restructure at McLaren."

Sanchez has previously worked with McLaren between 2007 and 2012 as a Senior Aerodynamicist and later as a Team Leader in the Aero department. He also had a short stint with Renault (now Alpine) from 2005 to 2007.

Piastri's awareness impresses McLaren boss Andrea Stella

Andrea Stella has revealed that the team's new signing Oscar Piastri's awareness of his opportunities while has impressed the team the most. Talking to F1, he said:

“What impresses us is his awareness of his opportunities while driving. He could come back and make comments like, ‘I think I braked a little too early in corner one, I didn’t go on the throttle early enough in four’. Then you look at the data and it is exactly it,”

He added:

“Then he goes out for the second run and he cashes in on these opportunities. For me, this is a definition of talent [and] we see a lot of it. We are also, like I said before, pleased with the improvement we have seen day by day.

Piastri did not have the best start to the 2023 F1 season. He started his rookie season suffering a Q1 elimination and then being forced to retire after the car suffered an issue early in the race.

It remains to be seen how the Australian, who has been touted as a prodigious talent, performs in his rookie F1 season.

