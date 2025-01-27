McLaren star Oscar Piastri drops 1-word message to Jannik Sinner after his 2025 Australian Open triumph

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri praised tennis star and World No. 1 Jannik Sinner after the Italian captured his second Australian Open on Sunday, January 26. The 23-year-old Italian entered the first Grand Slam of the 2025 season as the defending champion and reigning World No. 1 after an excellent 2024 campaign, which saw him win two Grand Slams.

Sinner was just too good for World No. 2 Alexander Zverev in the final as he beat the German 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 in just under three hours to take home his third Grand Slam.

On his Instagram, Sinner posted a series of pictures of holding the trophy aloft and expressed his emotions after claiming the Australian Open for the second time in his career. He wrote:

"Taking this trophy home for a second time feels absolutely unreal!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ To my team and all of you who’ve cheered me on from every corner of the world – thank you! Huge respect to @alexzverev123 for an incredible match."

Trending

The tennis star received adulation from all quarters in his comments section for the post including from McLaren driver Oscar Piastri, who was present to watch Sinner's semifinal against Ben Shelton on January 24 with his girlfriend on the Rod Laver Arena.

The Aussie dropped a one-word reaction in Sinner's comments section, which garnered over 1500 likes, saying:

"Congrats."

Snapshot off Oscar Piastri congratulation Jannik Sinner...Credits-Instagram (@janniksin)

Similar to Sinner, the McLaren driver too had a breakthrough season in 2024 as he won his first and then second F1 race wins in Budapest and Baku respectively and took his team to its first Constructor's Championships since 1998.

Oscar Piastri previews the 2025 season after McLaren glory last year

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri stated that he would be ready "for the challenge" in the 2025 season if the Woking-based outfit continued to perform at a similar level as last year.

Speaking with SiriusXM, the 23-year-old reflected:

“I really feel like this could be the start of something special. I’ll make sure I’m ready for the challenge. For me, I know I’ve still got some room to go and things to improve. But I think I’ve made a lot of big steps this year, and I’m excited to work on my opportunities in the off-season and go again next year.

“I never would have dreamt that at this stage of my life and this stage of my career I would be in a world championship-winning team. It’s a real pleasure to be part of this. This success has been the result of years of hard work, and it’s a real pleasure to be part of this journey," he said.

Piastri finished his second year in the sport with two races wins and narrowly claimed P4 in the driver's championship from Carlos Sainz.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback