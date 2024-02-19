McLaren star takes a cheeky dig at Lewis Hamilton - "I think Oscar Piastri winning his first world championship is a much better story”

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri feels his first World Championship victory would be more 'incredible' than Lewis Hamilton winning a race in his final season with Mercedes in 2024.

The 2024 season is set to be Lewis Hamilton's final season racing with Mercedes as a decade-long stint will end and he will join Ferrari in 2025. A major reason that has been assessed for this move is Mercedes' lack of competitive pace in the last two seasons.

On The Fast and The Curious Podcast, Oscar Piastri was asked if it would be incredible that Hamilton, who has not won a single race in the past two seasons, managed to win a race in his final season with Mercedes. To this, he replied that it would not be, but him (Piastri) winning his first World Championship would be a "much better story."

"No, it would not be incredible... What are you talking about?"

"I think Oscar Piastri wins his first world championship is a much better story."

The 2021 Saudi Arabian GP remains the latest race that Lewis Hamilton has won. Although he was on the podium multiple times during the 2023 season, the car was not competitive enough to challenge Red Bull at the top.

Lewis Hamilton shares his enthusiasm for the F1 pre-season testing

The pre-season testing is scheduled to start from February 21st for the 2024 F1 season. It is a crucial time for teams to bring out their cars on the track and collect raw data from them. This helps in setting up the car right, learning about its strengths, and working on some potential weaknesses.

Lewis Hamilton, speaking about the 2024 season, revealed his excitement for pre-season testing. He stated that it is the time when he can experience the car well, and also get to see their competitors' innovations. He said, via Mercedes:

"We get to Bahrain, two weeks before the first race. That's where you get to see all the other cars come out of the garage and you get to see and compare and look at the detailing between different cars and then some moments you will get to experience out with other cars on the track."

"But mostly you get to experience what the car is like. Every year there is a different characteristics, so how to discover that and figuring out how to finesse them."

Hamilton will drive the Mercedes W15 in his final season with the team. The car, according to technical director James Allison, has been worked around to fix the weaknesses of the W14.