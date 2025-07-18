"Meanwhile Oscar Piastri is probably practicing on the sim": Fans react as Lando Norris' picture surfaces with partner Margarido Corceiro

F1 fans were reeling as McLaren driver Lando Norris was spotted vacationing with his girlfriend, Margarida Corceiro, after winning the recently concluded British Grand Prix. The Brit achieved his lifelong dream of winning in front of his home crowd at the iconic Silverstone as he benefited from his teammate Oscar Piastri's 10-second penalty for safety car infringement.

The 25-year-old is currently on a two-race winning streak after claiming victories in Austria and Silverstone and closed the gap to Piastri in the drivers' championship. Ahead of the Belgian GP next weekend, the eight-time F1 race winner was recharging his batteries before coming on the track after a three-week gap.

In a series of Instagram Stories posted by Lando Norris's girlfriend, Margarida Corciero, the McLaren driver, although not visible, could be heard having fun with his partner. F1 fans could not help but poke fun at Norris and Corciero about the Instagram Stories and gave their reactions on X, with one fan claiming:

"Meanwhile, Piastri is probably practising on the sim. What a waste of talent Lando Norris is."

"People tweaking over Magui and Lando like she wasn't shown on live television as Lando Norris' partner weeks ago."

"How are you going to have Lando Norris as a boyfriend, holy s**t, how much does life love you, Magui Corceiro,"

Here are some more reactions:

"I will not stand for the Lando slander!" said a fan.

"I had a chuckle," wrote a fan.

"God, no way, how dare they use their vacation time to go on vacation, unacceptable LOL," claimed another.

Norris sits just eight points behind his teammate and championship leader, Oscar Piastri, after the halfway mark of the 2025 season.

McLaren team boss chimes in on managing Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

McLaren CEO Zak Brown reiterated that they, as a team, would continue to treat Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri equally, as they have done thus far, despite the close title fight.

As per F1.com, the American, who has been at the helm of the British team, said:

“I think just keep doing what we’re doing—treat them equally, fairly, and transparently, [have] good communication, and if we can continue to build the gap, then we want it to be up to them to decide who wins the championship, if it comes down to being the two of them.

“We’ll treat them equally and fairly, and may the best man win. They’re both very clean drivers, so that’s what’s cool; you don’t feel like one’s going to run one off the track. They’re going to fight hard—mistakes will happen along the way, but I think it’s going to be an epic battle down to the final race.”

Norris has had a more up-and-down season, while Piastri has maintained consistency since his opening race exploits in the rain.

