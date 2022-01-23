Mercedes boss expects actions to speak louder than words on Abu Dhabi

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff expects the FIA to take action over the incidents at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix following its ongoing investigation. The Silver Arrows Executive Director believes the regulatory body needs to provide clarity over the rules and regulations of the sport, ahead of the upcoming season.

Speaking to Auto Motor und Sport in an exclusive interview, the Mercedes boss said:

“I expect actions and not just words. In a sport that's supposed to be a sport, we can't freestyle like that with the set of rules. Before the start of the new season, there must be clarity about the rules so that every driver, team, and fan knows what is allowed and what is not. In the end, we provide entertainment, but no decision should break the rules for the sake of the show.”

According to Wolff, the rules cannot be compromised to promote entertainment, which happened in Abu Dhabi in the opinion of many. The pressure to end the race under green lights led to a one-lap showdown towards the end between the championship protagonists.

The FIA has an ongoing investigation underway over the Abu Dhabi GP events and will provide clarification and detailed analysis. Wolff believes that fans, teams, and drivers should have clarity over the events of the season finale as well as over the rules and regulations of the sport.

The FIA was due to discuss the Safety Car controversy from the Abu Dhabi race with the Sporting Advisory Committee on January 19, and subsequently, have a discussion with the teams and drivers on the same day. The decision and outcome will be announced at the World Motor Sport Council in Bahrain on March 18, 2022.

Mercedes announced launch date of their 2022 challenger

The Mercedes team has announced that it will be unveiling its 2022 F1 challenger, named the W13E, on February 17, 2022. The Silver Arrows will launch its car at a digital event in Silverstone, which will be followed by a shakedown of laps around the circuit.

According to the team statement, both drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are expected to make media appearances. The launch event will be both Wolff and Hamilton’s first public and media appearance since the controversial season finale in Abu Dhabi.

