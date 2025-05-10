Mercedes boss makes a bold claim about Lewis Hamilton’s ‘magic’ amid struggles at Ferrari

As Lewis Hamilton endures a challenging start with Ferrari, his former Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has stepped in to defend the seven-time world champion. Wolff spoke on Hamilton's recent form and reassured that the Briton's 'magic' is far from gone.

Hamilton made headlines last year when he announced plans to see out his career with Ferrari. The move brought an end to his 12-year tenure with Mercedes, where Wolff bore witness to the team's most winningest driver ever with 84 race wins.

Ferrari, however, has proven to be a gruelling pursuit, as Hamilton recently laid bare the team's struggles during the Miami Grand Prix. Meanwhile, his teammate Charles Leclerc has fared better, with a podium in Saudi Arabia and consistent finishes ahead of the Briton. These results have raised concerns about Hamilton's lack of pace compared to the Monagesque.

Addressing the issue, Wolff shared his steadfast support of Lewis Hamilton and said,

“I think we saw that magic in the Sprint race [in Shanghai]. He was completely dominating that race. It’s not like you have the magic in one race and then suddenly you lose the magic in the next one."

“I very much believe that it’s still there. If he aligns all his performance contributors and feels he is in the right space and the car is to his liking, he will be stellar. I have no doubt. But I’m also not surprised it has those road bumps," he added.

Lewis Hamilton's sprint race win in China also marked Ferrari's first ever win in the category. In addition, the result marked the 40-year-old's first ever grand slam with Ferrari, a feat he delivered on six occasions with Mercedes.

"If anyone can make it, it's him": Sebastian Vettel voices support to Lewis Hamilton amid Ferrari struggles

Sebastian Vettel expressed words of support for Lewis Hamilton despite the Briton's rough patch with Ferrari. Vettel reflected upon their years of rivalry and shared how Hamilton's experience brings out the best of him in these challenging situations.

Vettel and Hamilton went head to head for the F1 title from 2010 to 2020. While the former Red Bull driver took home the championship in the first four years, Hamilton surged ahead with six titles from 2014 onwards.

Speaking on Hamilton's recent form, Vettel had this to say:

"Even though things aren't going well at the moment, you can see that he knows how to handle the situation with his experience."

"If anyone can make it, it's him. I'm keeping my fingers crossed for him. I have raced with him for a very long time, or actually my entire time. And that's why we are very close to each other," he added.

Lewis Hamilton endured a similar phase in his first year with Mercedes in 2013, when he finished fourth in the standings as Vettel went on to lead the field. While Hamilton saw some podium finishes in the first few races, it wasn't until the tenth round at Hungary that he secured his first and only win of the season. He finished the final race in Brazil at ninth but bounced back the next year with four consecutive wins in the first five rounds.

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More