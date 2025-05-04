Lewis Hamilton delivers sharp Ferrari criticism amidst poor qualifying show in the F1 Miami GP

Lewis Hamilton has conceded that the Ferrari is just not fast enough right now, and most of the results that the team is accruing are a product of that. The qualifying session in Miami was a complete disaster for the Italian team. After securing a surprise podium in the sprint, Hamilton was eliminated in Q2.
The 7x F1 champion will start the race outside of the top 10, while things were not too great for his teammate Charles Leclerc either. While Leclerc was able to outqualify his illustrious teammate, he will start the race behind the Williams duo of Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon.
When Lewis Hamilton joined the squad at the start of the year, this was certainly not what he had expected as a possible outcome. Ferrari had almost won the title in 2024 against McLaren and was heading to 2025 with hopes at an all-time high of taking the next step.
At this stage, the next step looks highly unlikely, as the car was the fifth-fastest in qualifying.
Talking to Sky Sports after the session, Lewis Hamilton admitted that the car is just not fast, and when that is the case, the results become harder to get. He said:
"We will keep trying. We are only six races in but we are struggling big time. We are trying our hardest not to make big set-up changes but no matter what we do it's so inconsistent every time we go out. We have problems with brakes, problems with this instability that we are struggling with and we are generally not quick enough. Just to get through to Q3 is tough for us."
He added:
"Once you are on the backfoot, it's hard to pick up the points. Tomorrow will be hard work but we will try again. It's the same thing for me, I'm used to it but I will keep trying. And I will be back at the factory next week and just keep going."
Lewis Hamilton's former adversary criticizes Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton's former adversary and McLaren teammate Jenson Button was also not impressed with the level of performance that the car showed. The former world champion credited Charles Leclerc for dragging whatever he could from the car but was still behind the two Williams cars. On the Sky Sports broadcast, the Brit said:
"Ferrari you expect to get into Q3. They were on the cusp and it's not an easy place to be. Charles did an amazing job to get the maximum out of the car but he's sat behind two Williams. It's amazing how things can swing around."
Lewis Hamilton has shown a propensity to be better in the sprint format race weekends. He would be hoping that a wet race potentially aids his prospects of a strong result.