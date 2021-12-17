"I feel sorry" - Jean Todt believes Mercedes should have "much more reward"

Mercedes deserves 'much more reward' for its performances in 2021, according to outgoing FIA president Jean Todt.

Todt was in attendance at the FIA Gala in Paris, where Max Verstappen was crowned the 2021 drivers' world champion. Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff declined to attend.

The outgoing executive said he felt sorry for Hamilton and his team, whose achievements he wanted to acknowledge at the prize distribution ceremony.

Speaking to the press at the event, Todt said:

“I think, in a way, I feel sorry, because Mercedes should have much more reward, as eight-time world champion for the manufacturers is unique."

The Frenchman then went on to add:

“But this young guy (Max Verstappen) has made an outstanding job, and that's what we should focus on, rather than saying 'Are we going to punish (Lewis Hamilton) because he's not coming?'”

Jean Todt has stepped down as FIA president and is expected to be succeeded by Graham Stoker. Before his departure, he set up an investigation into the events surrounding the Safety Car restart in Abu Dhabi that left Mercedes feeling deflated.

The team did not attend the FIA Gala nor did it participate in the FIA's season-ending photoshoot.

Lewis Hamilton's non-appearance could also bear consequences for the team as it is compulsory for the top three drivers to be present at the prize-giving ceremony.

Mercedes plans to work with FIA to improve F1

Mercedes has dropped its appeal against the dismissal of its protest concerning race director Michael Masi's safety car restart decision in Abu Dhabi.

The development took place shortly after the FIA announced that it would investigate everything that happened during the final laps of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The team has now said it is happy to let the FIA investigation run its natural course. It has also made it known to the world that it plans to hold the FIA 'accountable' for findings in the said investigation.

Also Read Article Continues below

The eight-time constructors' champion released a statement mentioning its plans to withdraw the appeal and congratulated Max Verstappen for becoming the drivers' world champion for 2021.

Edited by Anurag C