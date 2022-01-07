×
Mercedes driver reveals 5 teams that will fight for F1 2022 title

George Russell will be driving for Mercedes in 2022 (Pool/Getty Images)
Niharika Ghorpade
Modified Jan 07, 2022 10:56 AM IST
Mercedes driver George Russell believes there will be more than two teams fighting for the championship in the 2022 season. The new recruit at the Silver Arrows team feels there will be at least five teams in the fight for the title, and the development of the car throughout the entire season will be key to achieving goals.

Predicting the 2022 F1 season, the Mercedes driver said:

“I truly believe there are five teams all capable of really doing something special next year, so you’ve got to be absolutely on it, and I think development is going to be absolutely key [in 2022].”

The 23-year-old believes it will be important to develop throughout the season, and the team that nails the developmental curve will emerge at the top. The new era of F1 will feature new cars which will be unchartered territory for all the teams.

Describing the key fundamentals to achieving targets in the new era of the sport, the Briton said:

“It’s not going to be whoever has the fastest car [at testing or the first race]; it’s whoever manages to understand the car well and can develop and build from those foundations throughout the year.”

The cost caps will also be in effect where all teams will have similar budgets for development, therefore there will be parity in competition. According to Rusell’s prediction, it might not just be Red Bull and Mercedes in contention for the championship but even teams like McLaren and Ferrari.

Mercedes will return to silver livery for 2022 season

Mercedes are reportedly set to return to their silver livery for the 2022 season. The team's silver livery was featured in a recent tweet where it teased their 2022 F1 car.

Their ace driver Lewis Hamilton spearheaded the ‘Black Lives Matter’ and ‘We Race As One’ campaign in F1, and has been a strong supporter of driving change in the sport. The black livery sported by their cars for the 2020 and 2021 seasons was representative of their support to end racism and discrimination of all kinds.

