Mercedes engineer talks a big game about their 2026 F1 engine as Max Verstappen speculation continues - "The feeling is very similar to 2014"

Mercedes-AMG, one of the most successful teams in Formula 1 in the past decade, is gearing up to make a comeback soon. Technical Director James Allison is optimistic about their new chassis and power unit as per the upcoming 2026 regulation.

Mercedes became a force to reckon with on the F1 grid with the introduction of the turbo-hybrid regulations in 2014. The German outfit won 8 consecutive constructor championships (2014–2021) as well as 7 driver championships with Lewis Hamilton (2014–2015 and 2017–2020) and Nico Rosberg (2016). The team managed to revolutionize several aspects in terms of power units, high-performance hybrid technology, and active chassis components.

The Brackley-based team introduced the highly innovative Dual Axis Steering (DAS) system in its W11 race car in the 2020 season, which was partly responsible for making it the fastest Formula 1 car ever. However, this system was banned back in 2021.

However, with the introduction of the new ground-effect regulations in 2022, Mercedes seems to have lost its edge in the championship. The team's completely redesigned W13 chassis suffered extensively from porpoising (uncontrolled bouncing) and loss of straight-line speed.

After struggling to keep up with the dominant Red Bull Racing F1 team in the past two seasons, Mercedes is now hopeful of turning the tide with their upcoming power unit in the 2026 season.

Speaking with Sky Sports F1, Allison said:

"I wasn’t in the team in the run-up to 2014 when the new generation of power units were being concocted and the enormous push to make them a reality was taking place. But those of us in the team who were, tell me that the feeling is very similar."

He further elaborated on the same:

“We’re lucky that we will be on the receiving end of all the good investment they are making on our joint behalf.”

Speculation of Max Verstappen joining Mercedes-AMG continues to gain momentum

As Mercedes prepares for the 2026 season, their driver line-up for 2025 still remains uncertain. With Lewis Hamilton set to join Scuderia Ferrari next year, the German outfit is yet to find a suitable replacement for the seven-time world champion.

Many believe that the seat would be offered to Mick Schumacher, who is currently serving as the reserve driver at Mercedes, or Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who is running in Mercedes' junior team in Formula 2.

However, there has also been speculation about defending triple world champion Max Verstappen joining the 'Silver Arrow'. However, the Dutch driver, who is under contract with the Milton-Keynes-based team until 2028, has not shown any signs of leaving.

Further fueling the fire has been Mercedes' Team Principal, Toto Wolff, who has openly disclosed his intention to pluck Verstappen from Red Bull Racing for the 2025 season. Speaking with Sky Sports F1, Wolff said,

“I think what I said is we need to prepare to compromise in certain decisions and to wait long, how the situation pans out over the summer and into autumn. With George (Russell) we have a great driver that is with us. Fantastic. And then let’s see who is going to be his teammate. But we don’t need to take this decision now.”