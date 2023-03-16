Mercedes looking to 'maximize' the opportunities in Jeddah as the team brings small improvements to the car

Mercedes is set to bring small upgrades to the W14 at the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP this weekend. The Anglo-German team had a season opener to forget, having failed to compete with the top runners.

The upcoming race in Jeddah will be a big proving ground for the Brackley-based outfit given the smooth tarmac surfaces. The Silver Arrows are expected to perform better than usual at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, especially after its small upgrades.

The upcoming upgrades will be the first in a long list of planned upgrades by the team.

Team boss Toto Wolff claims his team is looking to maximize every millisecond of performance from the W14. He said, as reported by the Italian wing of Motorsport.com:

"Anything can happen in motor racing, so in Jeddah, we will work to maximize every aspect of our performance, chasing every point, every position and every millisecond. This is one of the strengths of our driver line-up with Lewis and George. We are riders and we give everything we have, every time we take to the track."

The smoother tarmac should help drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell manage their tire degradation to a large extent, putting them right back into the competition.

Mercedes issues an open letter to fans

Following their disastrous start to the 2023 F1 season in Bahrain, Mercedes has released a public statement addressing their fans. The team expresses their hope for continued support as they strive to return to the top of the leaderboard in the upcoming months.

Eight-time constructors' champions Mercedes has experienced a significant decline in performance. Currently trailing behind their competitors Red Bull, Ferrari, and now Aston Martin, Lewis Hamilton, and George Russell finished fifth and seventh, respectively, during the season opener in Bahrain last weekend.

Unfortunately, they were not in contention for a podium position from the outset of the race.

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team @MercedesAMGF1 Racing under the lights again this weekend in Jeddah. Night mode enabled.Racing under the lights again this weekend in Jeddah. Night mode enabled. 🌃 Racing under the lights again this weekend in Jeddah. ✨ https://t.co/U09v90PhuP

The Silver Arrows issued a letter to their fans in a bid to garner support. An extract from the letter read:

"First, we won’t panic or make knee-jerk reactions. In a spotlight as fierce as F1, people are quick to point fingers or look for scapegoats. But you know us better than that. Inside the team, we talk about having the courage to fail, the character to be accountable and the strength to see failure as an opportunity."

"We have been open and searingly honest about where we find ourselves. And we are working urgently and calmly to build our recovery plan, focusing on what needs to happen short term, medium term, and long term to win."

With the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP right around the corner, it will be interesting to see if Mercedes can edge closer to Red Bull on track.

Poll : 0 votes