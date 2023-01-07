Mercedes man George Russell reveals how he deals with 'ruthless' social media

Mercedes driver George Russell recently opened up about how he deals with the negative aspects of social media, which he finds particularly challenging as a high-profile Formula 1 driver.

In an interview with The High Performance Podcast, George Russell said:

"You've got to be so resilient to the negativity in this world, whether it's the public perception, whether it's social media, whether it's the pressures of the team or even the pressures of yourself. But I think the biggest one, probably, for me, is that public perception and social media side, which is a tough one, and I think that's also relatable to people who aren't in the spotlight, because social media is a pretty ruthless platform."

To manage this, George Russell has a simple but effective strategy:

"Just don't read comments. It's a pretty straightforward, simple one."

Russell also revealed that he contacts a psychologist when he feels the need, and that those conversations always make him feel better about himself. He added:

"I have a psychologist who I talk to. It's not routinely but I always pick up the phone whenever I feel like I need it, and I always leave that conversation feeling better about myself. There's sort of a weight lifted off my shoulders."

George Russell also stated that he would recommend seeking the help of a professional for anyone who has the opportunity, even if they have never done so before. He said:

"I would really recommend, anybody who's got the opportunity to talk to a professional, even if you've never done it before, [to] just go out there and just give it a try and see what you think. I think you'd be really surprised at what you can take from it."

When asked about the biggest lessons he has learned from speaking with a psychologist, George Russell admitted that it was difficult to put into words but that he always felt better after a conversation with his therapist. He said:

"I always come away from a conversation with my psychologist and, whether I talk to my girlfriend or my family and [they might ask], 'How was that?', I try and explain some of things that we spoke about and the pieces of advice that he gave me. But I actually struggle to say it, but it's because that's what they're so good at. I can't really describe what it was that he said or how he said it, but I feel better for it."

George Russell is a part of the revolution in sports regarding mental health

In addition to dealing with the negativity on social media, being a Formula 1 driver poses various mental health challenges in itself.

Russell mentioned how important it is to have a support system in place to help navigate these challenges. The Briton said:

"I think – a number of people have said this before – it's the same way as if you want to get fitter; you go to the gym and you speak to a personal trainer. If there's anything weighing on your mind, you need to talk to a professional about it and seek that help."

Mental health in motorsports has been a topic of increasing discussion in recent years, as the high-stress nature of the sport and the constant pressure to perform can take a toll on drivers' well-being. In 2019, former Williams driver Robert Kubica and a former teammate of George Russell spoke about the importance of addressing mental health in the sport, saying:

"It is something that we need to start taking more seriously. It is not a weak point to admit that you are not feeling well, to admit that you are struggling."

While mental health care may not be a traditional part of an athlete's training regimen, more and more athletes are recognizing its importance and seeking help when needed. By speaking openly about their experiences, they can help break the stigma surrounding mental health and encourage others to prioritize their own well-being.

