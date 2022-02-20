"Drivers are exploiting the rulebook" - Mercedes driver wants the FIA to 'compensate' for transgressions

Mercedes driver George Russell feels the FIA needs to address drivers 'exploiting the rulebook' in light of the many changes that have been brought to F1 in light of the controversial end to the 2021 season.

Russell, who moved to Mercedes after three seasons with Williams, is also the president of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA). While speaking about the steps taken by the FIA before the start of the 2022 season, he said:

“Yeah, as the GPDA we did speak to the FIA and they were incredibly proactive straight away after Abu Dhabi to find better solutions. The VAR solution is great and it makes total sense to have further assistance, people analyzing live and more input to get a quicker view and decision to be made. Time’s progressed, things move on.”

The 24-year-old went on to add:

“The way that drivers are exploiting the rulebook is understandable and the FIA need to do more to compensate for that because every team, every driver is always going to look for a way to get the upper hand. I think it will take some time to really refine, but I do think it’s a step in the right direction. But it’s never enough. It’s always going to need more. With the VAR, the more things we do virtually can only be beneficial.”

Lewis Hamilton happy to see more diversity at Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton was very pleased to see a diverse group of young drivers in the Silver Arrows' junior line-up for 2022.

During the launch event of the new Mercedes AMG F1 W13 E Performance, the seven-time world champion said:

“Firstly, we are seeing diversity right here. I think it’s amazing to see the sport is now opening up. We haven’t seen, apart from perhaps Susie [Wolff], we’ve not seen many young girls come through. So, we need to make sure that we are providing a pathway for that.”

Hamilton, who has been a vocal supporter of more inclusivity in the sport, went on to add:

“But it’s on a much, much bigger scale, the work that we are doing. With Ignite Mercedes and Mission 44, really working on getting kids into stem subjects, working with Formula 1 and with Stefano [Domenicali] to really make sure that we are including all the teams and taking them on a journey in this place, more representative or make it look more like the outside world, it’s key. And this is just one of those key pieces to the puzzle.”

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff also confirmed that they have kept inclusivity and diversity in mind while hiring. The Silver Arrows are targeting 25% of all new people to join the team from a minority or underprivileged background.

Edited by Anurag C