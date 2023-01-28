Mercedes being okay with James Vowles' departure questioned by former F1 driver: "I would never have let him go"

James Vowles' departure from Mercedes and the team's willingness to let him go have been questioned by former F1 driver Vitaly Petrov. Vowles has been part of Mercedes for a long time and has been one of the more prominent voices in the pit. However, from this season, Vowles will lead Williams, as he bids adieu to Mercedes.

Petrov has expressed his surprise at Mercedes letting Vowles go and that such an integral component of the team should have been retained. He told Speedweek.com:

“Now everything will depend on how Mercedes solves the problems with the car and how they should replace such a man. Honestly, I would never have let him go. Of course, I understand that it is sometimes not possible to keep a man in the same position for a long time."

He added:

"Because there are simply employees who are looking for a fresh job, and that is not a question of money either. From Vowles’ point of view, I can understand the change.”

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff sounded very confident when talking about the succession plan for Vowles, saying that the team is well equipped to function in Vowles' absence:

“There is no gap left behind, because for many years we have discussed the succession planning in this area. We have an extremely talented team of strategists. We have nine people, some very senior, that are not always on the front line, and some that have grown within the organization."

He added:

"They have flown the aeroplane now alone in the last six months, and before that already very much just under James’s supervision. So I feel very comfortable in the structure going forward. And it’s not that suddenly a big weakness has been created."

Mercedes will have to replace Vowles

Vitaly Petrov does not agree with the assertion made by Wolff and feels that the team will have to find a replacement for Vowles. He said:

“It’s not possible to work without a chief strategist. I’m sure they’ll have to replace him somehow. I can even imagine that different professionals do this.”

It's an interesting transition phase for the German team reminiscent of the one Ferrari had after Michael Schumacher retired.

Just like the German outfit, it was during this phase that some ocrucial members of the team left, including the star driver. It will be interesting to see Mercedes manage this transition smoothly.

