Mercedes rules out Carlos Sainz as Lewis Hamilton's replacement for 2025: Report

It is being reported that Carlos Sainz will not be the replacement for Lewis Hamilton at the Mercedes F1 team for the 2025 season. The Spanish driver is leaving the Ferrari F1 team as the seven-time world champion joins it for the 2025 season.

The three-time race winner has been the hottest property in the driver's market this season as he has been linked to the Red Bull, Mercedes and Audi teams for next year's drive. But with the German team out of the picture for Sainz, it seems that he might have to wait on a possible Red Bull break as Sergio Perez's contract also ends after 2024.

As reported by Craig Slater of Sky Sports, the departing Ferrari driver remains a 'cork in the bottle' in the silly season:

"The cork in the bottle, without question, is Carlos Sainz. He is being replaced by Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari, and he is the most eligible driver who we know is out of contract this year. What I can say about him is he will not be going to Mercedes."

"It's not that Mercedes don't respect what he can do and has done in F1. It's that they want to take their time over their driver appointments. They are waiting on Max Verstappen if he becomes available, or Kimi Antonelli - the young Italian who turns 18 in August is in position A."

Lewis Hamilton picks Kimi Antonelli as his replacement at Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton stated that he would back young Italian Mercedes Junior, Kimi Antonelli as his replacement in the team for the 2025 season over Carlos Sainz.

Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, the British driver gave his take on his preferred replacement in the team next year and said:

“Carlos is a great driver so wherever he goes he would be a positive for any team. I have no idea what Toto’s plans are, but for me, if it was my job and my role, I would take on a youngster, and I would take on Kimi.”

The current F2 driver tested some of the past cars of the German team recently in their effort to make the Italian more comfortable with F1 machinery.

It was also reported that Williams F1 had asked for dispensation from the FIA regarding the super license of the Italian driver in their bid to have him do some free practice running for the team this year.

It still remains to be seen who will partner George Russell next year as Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has stated on numerous occasions that they are in no hurry to hire the second driver as of now.