Mercedes set to continue to be power unit supplier for F1 team beyond 2026

Williams F1 team announced that they will continue to be a power unit customer of the Mercedes F1 team beyond the 2026 season.

The Grove-based outfit has been a client of the German giants since the start of the turbo-hybrid era in 2014. They have achieved some of their best recent results with Mercedes, including finishing P3 in the Constructor's Championship in their first year.

There were speculations surrounding the partnership heading into the new engine regulations in the 2026 season and Williams signing a new deal with the eight-time world champions. Confirming the news in a statement, Williams F1 team principal James Volwes said (via F1.com):

“We have enjoyed a long-term partnership with Mercedes-Benz, and we are thrilled to extend this collaboration into the next era of Formula 1. The expertise, support and technology that Mercedes brings to the table align perfectly with our team's aspirations in the medium and long term.

“This long-term agreement with Mercedes is a positive step and forms part of our objectives for the future, whilst we will still retain our design and manufacturing expertise and capabilities in-house,"

Mercedes F1 team boss delighted with Williams's new deal

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has said that he's "delighted" to confirm Williams F1 as the second team to race with their engines in 2026 season, after McLaren also extended their partnership with them.

The new regulations will see F1 exclusively use 100% sustainable fuels in their bid to make the sport carbon-free in 2030. Wolff reacted to the extension:

“We are delighted to confirm Williams Racing as the second customer team that we will supply for the 2026 power unit regulations. Since 2014, we have continued to build and develop our relationship with Williams.

"As the team continues to put the foundations in place to challenge at the front of the grid, we look forward to supporting them with our power unit supply.”

It's reported that the German team is confident that heading into the new regulations that they will once again be the frontrunners in terms of power unit efficiency.

With Aston Martin leaving them for Honda, it will be fascinating to see if any other team chooses the former world champions as their power unit supplier in the 2026 season and beyond. Mercedes are leading the race of the OEMs in the 2026 season with three teams.