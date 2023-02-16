Mercedes technicians explain how they create the car seat for their racing drivers

Mercedes senior car building technician Chris Middleton explained how the team creates their car seats for drivers. F1 car seats need to be not only comfortable for drivers but also secure enough to handle the violent G-forces experienced.

The Silver Arrows recently revealed their 2023 challenger, the W14, which now returns to their black livery. The team had a woeful 2022 season, having won only one race throughout the season. Despite their woes last year, the team managed to salvage a decent car by the end of the season, making them possible title contenders this year.

All aspects of an F1 car are important to mount a title challenge. The design of the seat is crucial as it determines how comfortable and secure drivers are when driving at speeds in excess of 300 kmph.

In a video made by Mercedes F1, Chris Middleton explained the process, saying:

"We start off by creating an impression of the driver - effectively in a two-part foam chemical. That shape would then be 3D scanned, put into CAD. You can then go ahead and create quite a nice-looking carbon seat. The designers can tidy it up quite a lot. They can smooth out the ripples, they can make the seat symmetrical."

Mercedes have unlocked a gain in horsepower: Reports

Mercedes might have unlocked a 'double-digit' gain in horsepower for its 2023 F1 car as part of the reliability update. The 2022 F1 season saw the Mercedes power unit fall out of contention as Ferrari and Honda took over. On the reliability front, however, the team impressed everyone, having built the most reliable power unit of the season.

Teams can make improvements to their power units by applying reliability upgrades. These upgrades will improve the power unit's ability to deploy for longer and operate at higher power levels.

As reported by the formu1a.uno, the German team appears to have done just that. There is an expectation from the team that the power unit this season could see a double-digit jump in horsepower. Team principal Toto Wolff, however, has been cautiously optimistic about the same.

He said:

"If the performances are what we hope for, we could participate in the fight for the top of the standings, but it would be a starting point. But we don't take it for granted because the gaps that existed at the end of last season could also be confirmed."

It will be interesting to see if the eight-time constructors' champions can return to the forefront of the sport in the near future.

