Mercedes trolls McLaren in a recent post featuring George Russell

McLaren’s recent update on the social media platform X was trolled by rivals Mercedes, with a response featuring George Russell. The Papaya team uploaded an image of the sunset from their technology centre in Woking, and Silver trolled the Woking-based team about an aspect of the image.The McLaren Technology Centre (MTC) first became operational in 2004. The design of the facility was way ahead of its time, and it was designed by Lord Norman Foster. To date, the MTC is one of the most iconic headquarters of any F1 team, featuring a man-made lake and wildlife surrounding the centre.The Papaya team's social media account shared an image of a sunset from the McLaren Technology Centre with the man-made lake in view. The image was captured from the inside, and one of the windows captured in the image featured an orange decal with the number 63 on it.“Sunsets at the MTC hit different 🌅 #McLaren,” read the captionThe 63 likely signifies the year (1963) when McLaren was founded by Bruce McLaren. However, people in the comments connected it with George Russell's racing number (#63) and joked about the Briton signing for the Papaya team, and also referencing the meme about the Mercedes star.Mercedes’ official account on X trolled McLaren and responded to the post by sharing an edited version of the sunset image. The Silver Arrows put a translucent George Russell cutout in one of the windows, making it seem as if the Briton was smiling from the sky after looking at the 63 decal.George Russell in himself has become somewhat of an internet sensation since moving to Mercedes, with most of his actions ending up on social media as a meme. It all began with the infamous T-pose for the F1 introduction, followed by a few moments where Russell photobombed during a driver's parade and even podium celebrations. The latter led to the ‘Suddenly George’ and Russell being everywhere memes.Former F1 Boss hails Mercedes star as a “potential world champion”George Russell has taken over as the lead Mercedes driver since Lewis Hamilton left for Ferrari. Even when the seven-time F1 champion was at Mercedes, Russell was outperforming him. Former Haas F1 Boss Guenther Steiner recently came out and hailed Russell as a potential F1 champion.“I see George as a potential world champion if he gets in the right car. I mean, it’s always the same old story. You need to be in the right place at the right time and have the best car, or one of the best cars to be able to be a world champion. Everything needs to come together. But will he be a dominating world champion, like for example, Max Verstappen could be? Maybe not,” said Guenther Steiner (via Sportsmole)&quot;But in the right car, George will hold his own and can win a championship. He’s a very good driver. I respect George a lot,” he addedWith Mercedes believed to be somewhat ahead of its competitors in the power unit development race for 2026, George Russell might have a shot at the F1 title next year.