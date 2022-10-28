With Max Verstappen having sealed the drivers' championship title, the next most exciting battle is between Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc. Both are fighting for second in the drivers' standings.

So far, the two drivers have been respectful in their approach, and they claim that they will continue the same till the end of the championship. Both admitted that while they will certainly be fighting hard, the battle will always remain fair and respectful.

In a press conference ahead of the 2022 Mexican GP, Sergio Perez said:

"I think in general with Charles it has been good, the fighting. It's always, really close, really tight. And you know that Charles will be aggressive, always, but always fair."

Leclerc, too, added that their approach in fighting each other will not change and that both drivers will absolutely give it their all to make it to the top. He said:

"No, I don't think it will change. Obviously, if there's an opportunity, I'll go for it as Checo will go for it. It’s always been the case. Closer we get to the season, less opportunities, you have to make the difference."

Sergio Perez is a mere two points behind Charles Leclerc in the standings.

Sergio Perez is "good enough to win races on his own," says Max Verstappen

Sergio Perez revealed that he does not expect any "gifts" from teammate Max Verstappen at his upcoming home Grand Prix. The two-time world champion also confirmed that he has no plans of giving the Mexican any "presents". Verstappen emphasized that his teammate is capable of winning on his own merit and that it would be the most rewarding victory to have done it on his own.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, the Dutchman said:

“It’s not about giving presents. As long as we finish first and second, the team is happy. I mean, Checo is good enough to win races on his own. It’s way more rewarding anyway to do it like that.”

Red Bull have already secured the constructors' championship title in the last race in Austin. And though the season is winding down, there's still a lot to play for with Verstappen's stake at Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel's record.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far?

