Miami Grand Prix: What is the F1 weather forecast this weekend?

The F1 circus is set to make the first of three stops in the United States of America with the 2023 Miami GP this weekend.

For the second year running, a temporary street circuit around the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami will be used for the event. The track promises to be a challenge for all drivers with its super-fast straights along with narrow technical sections as well.

Red Bull comes into the weekend with a 100% record in races this season following Sergio Perez's second win of 2023 last week in Baku. Christian Horner's side will once again be the favorites to win in Miami and Max Verstappen will be looking to go two-for-two at this particular track.

Aston Martin's streak of successive podiums in 2023 came to an end following Fernando Alonso's P4 finish in Baku. Team Silverstone was still able to finish the weekend in second place in the Constructors' standings thanks to the combined efforts of Alonso and his teammate Lance Stroll.

Mercedes endured a relatively tough weekend in Azerbaijan after looking resurgent in Melbourne. The Silver Arrows could be in for more of the same this week in Miami given their struggles with the W14 in Baku.

Ferrari claimed their first podium of the campaign in Azerbaijan and will be hoping to build on that result. However, the Scuderia will need both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to perform at the same level in tandem if they are to take the battle to Red Bull.

Lando Norris was the only McLaren driver to pick up points last weekend and will be keen to redeem himself in Miami after crashing out last year. His teammate Oscar Piastri will be hoping to complete a full recovery for Miami after driving through illness in Baku.

The Azerbaijan GP was one to forget for Alpine, with both Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon failing to score points for the second consecutive race week.

For the rest of the grid, there will be another chance to try and pick up points, get on the board, and climb up the standings.

With plenty on the line, all F1 teams will have to keep the weather in mind heading into the weekend. So, what sort of weather conditions can we expect for the 2023 F1 Miami GP?

Weather forecast for 2023 F1 Miami Grand Prix weekend (May 5 - May 7)

Here is some information regarding the weather forecasts in Miami, Florida, USA for the upcoming Grand Prix weekend, according to accuweather.com.

Friday, May 5 – FP1 and FP2 weather

Conditions: Nice with periods of clouds and sunshine; an extreme UV index of 12 with E winds blowing at 15 km/h, wind gusts at 35 km/h, and no probability of a thunderstorm.

Maximum temperature expected: 29°C | 84.2°F

Minimum temperature expected: 25°C | 77°F

Chance of rain: 3%

Saturday, May 6 – FP3 and Qualifying weather

Conditions: Intervals of clouds and sunshine with thunderstorms in spots and humidity; an extreme UV index of 12 with ESE winds blowing at 20 km/h, wind gusts at 43 km/h, and a 24% probability of a thunderstorm.

Maximum temperature expected: 30°C | 86°F

Minimum temperature expected: 24°C | 59°F

Chance of rain: 40%

Sunday, May 7 - Main Race weather

Conditions: Intervals of clouds and sunshine with thunderstorms and breezy; a very high UV index of 8 with ESE winds blowing at 20 km/h, wind gusts at 32 km/h, and a 48% probability of a thunderstorm.

Maximum temperature expected: 29°C | 84.2°F

Minimum temperature expected: 25°C | 77°F

Chance of rain: 80%

Pirelli boss Mario Isola expects different racing conditions on resurfaced asphalt for 2023 F1 Miami GP

Pirelli has confirmed the tire compounds that will be provided to all teams for this weekend's 2023 F1 Miami GP.

For the fifth race of the season, Pirelli has nominated the C2 compound as the white-walled hard tire, the C3 as the yellow-walled medium tire, and the C4 compound as the red-walled soft tire for the race.

Pirelli Motorsports boss Mario Isola is expecting different racing conditions in Miami this year following the resurfacing of the track around the Hard Rock Stadium. In his pre-race debrief, the Italian said:

"In the first race held on the track around the Hard Rock Stadium last year, the tyres behaved as expected on asphalt which had rather particular characteristics, above all due to a very high 'micro-roughness'. We know that the track has now been completely resurfaced and we will have to check during the usual inspection that precedes the start of the weekend if there will be any significant changes in its characteristics."

Isola also elaborated on the tire compound nominations for the race weekend with one eye on the probable weather conditions. He went on to add:

"The Miami track requires average downforce levels, as it features a wide variety of corners but also a very long straight. We have brought the middle tyres in the range (C2, C3, and C4), also due to the fact that we can expect very high temperatures: last year the asphalt reached almost 60°C."

Viewers in the US can tune in to ESPN and ESPN Deportes to watch all the action live from the race weekend, while UK viewers can catch the proceedings on Sky Sports.

Indian viewers will need a subscription to F1 TV Access or F1 TV Pro now that StarSports and Disney+ Hotstar no longer have the rights to broadcast F1 content in the country.

Poll : 0 votes