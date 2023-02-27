Michael Schumacher and Jos Verstappen predicted F1 careers for sons Mick and Max during their racing years

The new season of Drive to Survive unearthed an old interview with Michael Schumacher and Jos Verstappen. The season’s fourth episode titled ‘Like Father Like Son’ covers Mick Schumacher’s sophomore year in F1.

The episode featured an interview where Michael Schumacher and Jos Verstappen were questioned if their young sons would become racing drivers.

Jos Verstappen answered:

“They are a similar age so, for sure, they will compete with each other.”

Michael Schumacher jokingly replied:

“It could be the first time we argue if our two are racing each other.”

lee @sebbiestuff5 back in 2002, michael and jos did an interview where they talked about their sons competing against each other in f1 in the future. fast forward to 2021, max and mick had some great battles in yesterday’s race, you love to see it back in 2002, michael and jos did an interview where they talked about their sons competing against each other in f1 in the future. fast forward to 2021, max and mick had some great battles in yesterday’s race, you love to see it https://t.co/y326aXDvHl

The interview dates back to 2002 when Michael Schumacher drove for Ferrari and Jos Verstappen was not on the grid. The fortunes have definitely switched for their sons.

The fifth installment of Drive To Survive featured Max Verstappen for the first time. The reigning world champion recalled his fond memories with the Schumacher family as he told Netflix:

“We used to go on holidays, when we were little, the two families. These memories will stay with us. Michael is a very proud dad, for sure.”

The episode covers Mick’s struggles in the first half of the season. The German struggled to score points in the first few races while his teammate, Kevin Magnussen, scored crucial points. Schumacher was also prone to crashes, putting a dent in the team's shoestring budget.

At the end of the 2022 season, Mick Schumacher was axed by Haas and replaced with Nico Hulkenberg.

Mick was announced as the reserve driver for Mercedes in December of last year.

Mick living in Michael Schumacher’s shadow, says Gunther Steiner

The episode contrasted Mick Schumacher’s struggles with his father's illustrious career. Haas team principal Gunther Steiner said that Schumacher's name is a curse and a blessing for him.

Gunther Steiner expressed his opinions without any hesitation, saying:

“The Schumacher name is a curse and a blessing. At some stage, everyone needs to be their own man. You can’t live in the shadow of someone else. Not only in racing, but also in life.”

Speaking about Mick, Max Verstappen added:

“Mick is a very good driver. Everyone will compare him to his dad, which is unfair because he achieved so much.”

The episode ends with Schumacher’s dig at Gunther Steiner, as he told Netflix:

“My name is only a blessing. Some may say it is a curse as well.”

Being the son of a seven-time world champion, Mick entered F1 with high expectations on his shoulders. He spent his rookie year driving an uncompetitive car, hence no conclusions could be drawn about his potential. Schumacher also racked up huge repair bills with his high-profile crashes.

Schumacher’s sophomore year at Haas was also plagued with crashes, which caused the team to lose confidence in him. As Mick joins Mercedes, a former team of his father, it is unclear if he can make a comeback to the grid.

