Michael Schumacher or Lewis Hamilton? Carlos Sainz guesses Alex Albon's favorite F1 driver of all time

Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon recently played a quiz during Williams Racing's car launch event in Silverstone. When Sainz was asked to pick Albon's favorite driver between Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher, the Spaniard chose the latter.

Williams Racing launched their 2025 season challenger, FW47, on February 14 at the Silverstone Circuit, becoming the first team to do so. Sainz and Albon were present to unveil the design of the car alongside team principal James Vowles.

Moreover, Sainz had the opportunity to take FW47 for a spin at the Silverstone circuit as the team filmed the whole process. Both drivers looked excited as they answered media questions.

After the launch, Albon and Sainz had a unique quiz. The Spanish driver was asked to guess Albon's favorite F1 driver of all time between Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher.

"Michael [Schumacher]," said Sainz, and Albon nodded to approve his answer.

Albon added that he grew up watching Schumacher dominate the league with Ferrari, whereas Hamilton came in much later. Hence, they are more inclined towards the German legend.

Schumacher and Hamilton are both accomplished drivers in F1. They both have won seven world championships each. Moreover, the British driver has an edge in terms of stats, with 105 race victories and over 100 pole positions.

Though Hamilton hasn't won a championship since 2020, he will be racing for Ferrari from the 2025 season onwards to realize his dream.

For Sainz, the new partnership with Williams will likely throw some challenges as the team hasn't been competitive for a long time. However, Vowles is confident in his vision of a turnaround.

The 2025 F1 season is set to begin on March 16 with the Australian Grand Prix scheduled in Melbourne.

Carlos Sainz expects Ferrari to be a challenge in 2025

Carlos Sainz (Image Source: Getty)

Carlos Sainz's former team, Scuderia Ferrari, chose seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton over him for the upcoming F1 season. Despite the breakup, Sainz is expecting the Italian team to be competitive with Hamilton on board.

While speaking at the Williams' car launch event in Silverstone, Sainz said (via RFI):

"When I left, I did feel that both Ferrari and Charles were ready to fight for a world championship, and with Lewis joining, that is only going to increase. I have never been teammates with Lewis, so I don't know what he is capable of doing. I have never seen his data. I have seen Charles's data, and I know how good he is.

"When I look at Lewis's results and his background, and what he has achieved, I can only say that there will be a very high chance that he is going to be competitive for Ferrari."

Carlos Sainz was also competitive with Ferrari. He won four races and became the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race (Singapore GP) in the 2023 F1 season.

