Former F1 driver and Michael Schumacher's younger brother Ralf Schumacher has found himself in the middle of a family drama involving his ex-wife Cora Brinkmann as she burned her wedding dress. Last year, the German driver shocked the world of motorsport when he came out as gay after being married for over 14 years and having a son named David with Cora.

Schumacher, who competed at the pinnacle of motorsport, for over a decade from 1997 to 2007, drove for teams like Williams F1, Jordan, and Toyota during his time. The six-time F1 race winner retired from F1 at the end of the 2007 season, a year after his brother Michael Schumacher stepped away from the sport.

Ralf Schumacher, who is currently an F1 pundit with Sky Sports Germany, announced that he was dating Frenchman Etienne Bousquet-Cassagne for the past couple of years. The announcement came as an unpleasant news for his ex-wife.

As per Bild, Cora Brinkmann said on the TV show "Über Geld spricht man doch!" that she had burned her wedding dress with the former F1 driver. On the show, she said:

“This is the rest of my wedding dress from Escada. I don't even know why it's still here.”

The 48-year-old had earlier expressed her disappointment over Ralf Schumacher's sudden announcement.

Michael Schumacher's brother's ex-wife expresses her feelings about Ralf coming out

Former Mercedes driver Michael Schumacher's brother Ralf Schumacher's ex-wife stated that she wished that Ralf had "included" her in his decision and showed her some respect.

As per The Mirror, Brinkmann spoke about wasting her "best years" going to therapy and reflected:

"I wish Ralf had included me or at least let me be part of his decision. It would have been a sign of respect. During his career in F1, there were many rumors in the paddock. I asked him to clarify if what was being said was true, but he always denied it, telling me that I was imagining everything and that maybe I needed psychological help. When he announced it, it was like a stab in the heart.

"Coming out always affects those around you, including the ex-wife with whom you had a child. Today I feel used during the marriage. I feel like I've wasted my best years. I ask myself many questions. Was he honest with me? And there's something even more important that's on my mind: did he love me? I trusted him blindly and that's why his word was law for me."

Ralf Schumacher and his ex-wife also had issues with each other when their $8 million villa was listed on the market after previously failing to attract buyers.

