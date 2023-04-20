Michael Schumacher's family planning legal action against magazine over fake AI-generated interview

Michael Schumacher's family is preparing to take legal action against the German magazine Die Aktuelle. The publication has been accused of using Artificial Intelligence to fake an interview with the former world champion.

Claiming to have interviewed Schumacher, the Die Aktuelle magazine cover said:

"No meagre, nebulous half-sentences from friends. But answers from him! By Michael Schumacher, 54!"

The interview, which claimed to be an exclusive, eventually was revealed to be generated using an AI chat bot. The publication had also previously done articles on Corina Schumacher that were controversial.

ESPN reported that a spokesperson of the family of Michael Schumacher has confirmed to them that legal action will be taken against the German publication.

After the skiing accident in 2013, the Schumacher family has gone to great lengths to maintain the privacy of the world champion. Therefore, his current health condition remains private and there have been no mentions of it apart from the documentary on him.

Eddie Jordan sheds light on Michael Schumacher and his wife in recent years

Michael Schumacher [File Photo]

Eddie Jordan knew the Schumachers since Michael's debut with his team in 1991. The former owner and team boss of Jordan F1 feels that Corinna Schumacher is in a difficult position when it comes to handling her husband's health condition and living a normal life.

The Irishman claims that she has guarded the privacy of the German champion fiercely and even he was not allowed to visit him after the accident.

Speaking earlier this year to The Sun newspaper, Jordan said:

“This was the most horrific situation for Mick and Corinna. It's been nearly 10 years now and Corinna has not been able to go to a party, to lunch or this or that, she's like a prisoner because everyone would want to talk to her about Michael when she doesn't need reminding of it every minute. Privacy is such a vital aspect to sport, business, and your personal life. [Corinna] has set out some rules. I know her very well and a long time before Michael Schumacher.”

He added:

“I made an effort to go see Michael in the early days and Corinna refused, and rightfully so because too many people wanted to go see him. Jean Todt was given the privilege to go see him because of how close they were from their time together at Ferrari, which is completely understandable. I was not able to go see Michael and they said, 'We love you Eddie and we've been involved with you for a very long time, but we do need privacy and safeguard of Michael.”

Former FIA president and Ferrari team principal Jean Todt was the one of the few people allowed to meet Michael Schumacher after the crash. The Frenchman’s close bond with the German champion is the only reason he was allowed. Else, the close-knit circle of the Schumacher family has been tight-lipped about his condition since the accident.

Despite Mick Schumacher and Ralf Schumacher’s presence in the paddock, the details on the German champion’s health are unlikely to get out into the public domain.

