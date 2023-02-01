Michael Schumacher's wife taken on a rally ride by son Mick at the 2023 Race of Champions: "See what I do to earn my money"

Michael Schumacher's wife, Corinna, recently took a ride with her son, Mick Schumacher, right before he went racing in the 2023 Race of Champions held in Sweden. It was quite emotional for the Schumacher family since the legendary seven-time world champion has competed in the event several times. Before the start of the event, all the drivers came together and held a banner that said, 'Keep fighting, Michael - we miss you'.

Speaking to Sport1, Mick Schumacher shared his experience of riding in a rally car with her mother before the Race of Champions event. He first took her on the ice track in a Porsche to get her used to it, and then both of them rode in a rallycross car.

Mick Schumacher said:

"It was the first time we did it. I first took her out onto the ice in the Porsche so that she could have this experience, then we also drove the rallycross car. I think she really enjoyed it. It was a good day, she got to see what I do to make money."

He mentioned how his mother got to learn the format of the weekend and how rallycross feels in the snow. Mick further joked about how riding with her in an F1 car would be quite tricky, saying:

"It gave her a better understanding of how a weekend like this works and it was nice to be able to take her with us. It's not that easy in a Formula 1 car. I think she had a lot of fun doing it and also saw what I can do."

Schumacher Jr. mentioned how his mother got to know how he makes money by racing. Corinna, of course, must be well aware of how drivers earn their daily bread since she has been with Michael Schumacher for a long time.

Former F1 driver believes Michael Schumacher rewrote the history of the sport

Former F1 driver Giancarlo Fisichella recently praised Michael Schumacher and how he dominated the sport for so many years. The German won seven world titles with Benetton and Ferrari, becoming one of the best drivers in the history of F1.

In an interview with Rai Italia, Fisichella claimed that Schumacher changed F1 forever by being extremely consistent. He even expressed how delighted he used to be whenever he was ahead of Schumacher in a race. This shows how powerful the German was during his prime years. Fisichella said:

"As a colleague, he was an incredible opponent, and he rewrote the history of Formula 1. Having raced with him, he has given me so much, and the few times I came in front made me even more proud because he is a great champion. It is a cruel fate that someone who as a race so often risked his life is badly injured while skiing."

He also mentioned Michael Schumacher's fatal skiing accident that occurred back in 2013, which sent the seven-time world champion into a coma. Though he is conscious, he is still unable to move or react normally to conversations.

