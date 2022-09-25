"Mick needs a little longer"- F1 sports director on how Mick Schumacher is different from his father

Mick Schumacher is different from his father Michael Schumacher, reckons F1 sports director Ross Brawn. The young German is not immediately on the limit as soon as he sits in the F1 car, unlike his father, says Brawn, one of the companions of Michael during his successful years.

Brawn is one of the close friends of Mick Schumacher's father. The partnership achieve an unprecedented double championship at Benetton in 1994 and 1995. Then Michael Schumacher moved to Ferrari, and Ross Brawn followed him a year later.

It was at Ferrari the duo would chalk off legendary achievements, as they picked up five consecutive world titles from 2000 to 2004. Talking about Michael's son Mick, Brawn said that there's a key difference in the way Mick approaches driving compared to his father. He did, however, add that the work ethic of the young driver is the same as his father. Brawn told Sport1:

Tutkumuz F1 @F1tutkumuz

Ross Brawn 🤝 Michael Schumacher



#F2 Ross Brawn 🤝 Mick SchumacherRoss Brawn 🤝 Michael Schumacher Ross Brawn 🤝 Mick SchumacherRoss Brawn 🤝 Michael Schumacher➡️#F2 https://t.co/azxTY6sA0m

"He's different from his father, who was always immediately on the limit. Mick needs a little longer, but in the end, he also won the titles in the junior classes. He is very talented, has 100% inherited his father's work ethic and is extremely capable of improvement. That is crucial.”

Talking about Mick Schumacher's performance this season, Brawn feels the young German driver has shown a lot of improvement. Brawn does however feel the next step made by Schumacher would be the yardstick by which he will be measured. He said:

"Mick has improved enormously this year. He has a really good reference in Kevin Magnussen as a teammate, and he is now at an important crossroads in his career. In any case, he deserves to take the next step in his career. And by that he will be measured."

Schumacher (12) is 15th in the driver standings, seven points behind his teammate Kevin Magnussen, ahead of next weekend's Singapore GP.

Max Verstappen's father was not an icon like Mick Schumacher's - Ross Brawn

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen's father Jos was also an F1 driver like Mick Schumacher's.

Brawn, though, added that the kind of pressure Mick has had to go through compared to Max was different, as Michael Schumacher - a multi-time world champion - is an icon in Germany. Brawn said:

"Max's big advantage over Mick is that his father was also a hero in the Netherlands, but he didn't win, wasn't world champion seven times and isn't an icon like Michael in Germany,"

Mick's future is still not certain at this point, as Haas have not yet given him an extension for next season. Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto recently said that he will have a discussion about Schumacher's future with the team shortly.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far