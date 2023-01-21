"Mick Schumacher is in a good position with Mercedes," feels his former boss Guenther Steiner

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner believes Mick Schumacher is in a 'good position' with Mercedes. The German was axed from the American outfit at the end of the 2022 F1 season and has since moved to the Silver Arrows, where he will take on the role of a third driver.

Steiner claims the young driver might get a shot at driving full-time for the Brackley-based squad sometime in 2024 and is in a good position to secure a future in the sport.

Haas dropped Schumacher for Nico Hulkenberg ahead of the 2023 season, as the F2 champion often struggled to find his footing against his much older teammate Kevin Magnussen. Steiner also cited that Mercedes has many sibling teams, which should give Mick Schumacher hope for the future.

He told RTL:

“I think he is in a good position with Mercedes. Mercedes has many sibling teams. [De Vries] jumped in at Williams and got a regular cockpit at AlphaTauri through this route. [Schumacher is] in a good position. I hope for no driver’s sake that he can’t drive."

"But if there is a possibility, Mick can sit in and drive. Sometimes one step back is two steps forward. He’s put himself in a good position with a team where he has the best chance for a regular cockpit in the future.”

Former F1 driver lauds Mick Schumacher's calmness in face of Haas axing

Former German F1 driver Timo Glock has claimed that Mick Schumacher's calmness in the face of being fired by Haas shows his 'size and class'. Schumacher was not offered a contract renewal in 2022 and showed composure despite knowing his time in the sport was limited.

Glock claims Schumacher's composure and calmness in dire times are admirable and are a sign of the value system he possesses. He told Sky Germany about Schumacher:

“Something so calm at the age of 23 and not working against the team shows the size and class that he already has at such a young age. I wish he can take a step next year, even if only as a test driver, possibly at Mercedes. Develop in such a way that he comes back in 2024 and can then show everyone what he’s made of.”

Working alongside Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at Mercedes will give Mick Schumacher valuable insight into what it is like to function in a top team. It could prepare him for potential future title challenges.

However, given F1's uncertainty, it is unclear whether the former F2 champion will ever find his way into a full-time role at a team in the future.

