Mick Schumacher: I see Mercedes reserve driver role as a kind of new beginning

Mick Schumacher was thrilled to sign with Mercedes in the reserve driver role as he looks at the opportunity as a new beginning in Formula 1.

The German debuted with Haas in 2021 and after two seasons with the American team, he was replaced by Nico Hulkenberg. This left the young German with no place on the 2023 F1 grid. With Mercedes offering a reserve driver role, it keeps Mick Schumacher in the spotlight as he will be seen in the paddock all year.

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team @MercedesAMGF1 NEWS: We are delighted to confirm that @SchumacherMick will join the Team in the role of Reserve Driver for 2023. NEWS: We are delighted to confirm that @SchumacherMick will join the Team in the role of Reserve Driver for 2023. 💪

Mick Schumacher viewed his role as a new beginning as he told sport1.de:

"I will give everything to contribute to the team's performance in this very competitive and professional environment. I see this as a kind of new beginning."

In a Mercedes press release, Mick Schumacher admitted that he was thrilled to become a part of the German team and contribute to the team's success. He said:

"I am thrilled to be part of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team as their reserve driver for 2023, and I am committed to give it my all to contribute to their performance in this very competitive and professional environment."

Mick continued:

"I take this as a new start, and I am just excited and grateful to Toto and everybody involved for putting their trust in me. F1 is such a fascinating world, and you never stop learning, so I look forward to absorbing more knowledge and putting in all my efforts for the benefit of the Mercedes team."

Mick Schumacher cuts all ties with Ferrari

Before joining Mercedes, the young German had to end all ties with Ferrari. In 2018, when Mick won the F3 title, Mick was approached by both Mercedes and Ferrari, and the German went with Ferrari.

However, Mick's association with the Maranello-based team has now ended completely as he joins Mercedes as a reserve driver. In a press release by Ferrari, the statement read:

"Scuderia Ferrari and Mick Schumacher have mutually decided not to extend their collaboration, after working together for four years with Mick having been part of the Ferrari Driver Academy. Mick joined the Ferrari family through the young driver programme in 2019 and, as an FDA driver, competed in Formula 2 for two seasons with the Prema Racing team. He won three races and secured the 2020 championship title. The following year, he made his Formula 1 debut with the Haas F1 Team. Scuderia Ferrari thanks Mick for these four years and the many kilometres covered together, and wishes him all the best for the future."

It will be interesting to see what direction the young German's career takes in the future.

