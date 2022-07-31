Mick Schumacher may replace Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin after his Ferrari Driver Academy contract expires at the end of 2022 F1 season: Reports

Mick Schumacher is set to not renew his contract with the Ferrari Driver Academy at the end of the 2022 F1 season. By the looks of it, the driver is the favorite to replace Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin.

According to F1 journalist Sergio Rodriguez, Schumacher will be ending his ties with Ferrari at the end of the season. This will open up the possibility of the German moving to a team not affiliated with the Italian constructor. In his tweet, Rodriguez wrote:

“I’ve been told Mick won’t renew his contract with FDA at the end of the year and is the first choice to be in Aston Martin next year! Ricciardo and Alonso are DISCARDED, Hülkenberg is the second option for the moment”

Sebastian Vettel was the first person to endorse Mick Schumacher to replace him at Aston Martin. Vettel had said:

“I do have my opinion. I think very highly of Mick. I’m not entirely objective because I’m very close to him. But I do think he’s a great driver and is a learner. He keeps learning when others stall or stop making progress. He does have qualities but he’s also very young still, he doesn’t have a lot of experience.”

“It’s not my decision. “If I’m asked I will give my opinion and not hold back. But in the end, the team will have to make that decision.”

When Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack was asked about his views on Mick Schumacher as a replacement, he declined to fuel the speculation further and said:

“It’s obviously a setback for the team, but that’s life. We now have to make sure that we continue. Of course there are a lot of drivers on the list now, so it’s clear that speculation is starting. We should appreciate Sebastian now and not speculate about a successor – today and not over the weekend. We should first appreciate what he has achieved and what his opinion is. We’ll look at everything else after this weekend.”

Mick Schumacher fails to reach Q3 at the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP Qualifying

Mick Schumacher did not have a strong qualifying session as the Haas driver found himself eliminated in Q2. Speaking to the media after qualifying, he said:

“It was quite tricky. It’s just a matter of getting used to this track with these new cars - it’s a lot more mechanical, a lot bumpier. We’re figuring out where the bumps are at the moment, and also trying to adapt the car set-up to what we need here.”

“We still need to work a bit on high and low-fuel but our main focus at the moment is high. Usually in the wet, our car has been quite strong so let’s hope for the best tomorrow. If we have everything in the right spot, we should be decent.”

The German will be starting the race in P15, behind his teammate Kevin Magnussen in P13.

