Bernie Ecclestone wants to see Mick Schumacher in a Mercedes car, says he has the "ability to survive" in F1

Mick Schumacher has what it takes to succeed in F1, according to the sport's former supremo, Bernie Ecclestone.

Schumacher's difficult time thus far in 2022 has led to some doubts being raised about his future in the sport. Haas boss Günther Steiner's open admonishing of the German after his car-splitting crash at the 2022 F1 Monaco GP did not help his cause, especially after his earlier crash in Saudi Arabia.

Ecclestone feels Steiner's approach to dealing with Mick Schumacher has not been the best for the young German. In an interview with RTL/ntv in Germany, the 91-year-old said:

“He doesn’t need people telling him that all the time. He needs someone to help him and not criticize him too much. Can he take on Günther [Steiner] and give him advice and not the other way around?”

Ecclestone also feels the conversation around Mick Schumacher would be different if his father, Michael Schumacher, were present in the F1 paddock. The Briton felt the seven-time world champion would show Steiner the ropes. The senior Schumacher currently resides in Switzerland, away from the public eye, after a near-fatal skiing accident at the end of 2013.

Mick Schumacher is in a difficult position at Haas, according to Ecclestone, who said:

“If he upsets the team and they kick him out, then the question is: Is another team willing to take him on? So he’s suffering a little bit and hoping that someone will give him a chance. He has the ability. And I’m sure it’s his will. It’s about whether there is a team that wants to take him and try to make sure: Is he as good as his father? I would like to see him in another car, in a more competitive car. I’d like to see him in the former Mercedes car, that would be nice.”

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has previously said that the junior Schumacher is someone he follows, despite the 23-year-old's obvious connections to Ferrari and their driver academy.

"Such statements are typical of Günther Steiner" - Ralf Schumacher hits back at Haas boss for Mick Schumacher criticism.

Haas F1 team principal Günther Steiner was criticized by former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher for his reaction to Mick Schumacher's crash during the 2022 F1 Monaco GP.

Ralf Schumacher is the younger brother of Mick's father, seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher, and raced in the sport for the likes of Jordan, Williams, and Toyota between 1997 and 2007.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Germany after the aforementioned crash at the 2022 F1 Monaco GP, where Steiner was openly critical of his nephew, Ralf Schumacher said:

“Such statements are typical of Günther Steiner again. They leave too much to interpretation. It’s superfluous. The team has also made many mistakes. Now two things have to come together. On the one hand, Mick has to be careful not to make any driving mistakes. But Haas also has to move on because [Kevin] Magnussen is also starting to struggle now.”

Schumacher, who won six race wins and 27 podiums during his career, went on to add:

“It is important everything comes together now. That there is no technical defect, that he [Mick] can drive his practice sessions and doesn’t make any mistakes. If both sides play better together, I don’t see a problem.”

He also hinted at a move for Mick Schumacher in the future if things don't pan out at Haas, saying:

“I think the team bosses see exactly what potential there is. There are also other possibilities. There’s a lot going on right now, a big German manufacturer is coming into Formula 1 and really wants a German driver. From that point of view, I would be cautious.”

Mick is yet to score a point in the sport and will hope to finally open his account at the upcoming 2022 F1 British GP.

