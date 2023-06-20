Mick Schumacher "ready" to jump in and replace F1 rookie Logan Sargeant if needed to salvage Williams' season

Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher has hinted at his F1 return, saying that he is ready and working hard to secure a seat. He also confirmed that his services will be available to Williams if the need arises mid-season.

After being dropped by Haas, Schumacher landed his role as a reserve for Mercedes, after failing to find a race seat for this ongoing season. After joining the Silver Arrows, the German driver was also announced as a reserve for McLaren.

Mick Schumacher has his eyes set on the forthcoming season, as he is eager to be back on the grid. Speaking about his chances of making his F1 comeback, he claimed that he is currently working his back to the grid.

"I'm always ready. Believe me, I'm working very hard to hopefully be back in the car soon." he told German media outlet RTL. "We'll see each other very soon. It should be there again next year at the latest. I'm sure something will develop in the near future."

When questioned about replacing Williams' rookie Logan Sargeant, Schumacher replied that he is ready to pounce on the opportunity. He said:

"I would do it [replacing a driver mid-season] but It's unlikely that something like that will happen. After all, there are also contracts that are usually kept. Basically, I think that every team is a good option."

There are several strong links between Mercedes and Williams, that indicate Schumacher's destination as the latter team. Silver Arrows team boss, Toto Wolff previously held the role of team principal at Williams. James Vowles, who worked with Mercedes until last season, currently occupies the role.

Despite the strong links, Schumacher replacing Logan Sargeant might not materialize as the latter is a Williams Academy driver. The team have spent resources to bring Sargeant into F1 and will be patient even if his results don't improve. On the other hand, the American driver is performing well for a rookie, although he is far off his teammate.

While getting a set this season is a hard ask for Mick Schumacher, his name will be floated around in the silly season.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff not blocking Mick Schumacher's path to other teams

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has denied rumors of speaking to Red Bull bosses about a potential deal for Mick Schumacher at AlphaTauri. After dismissing the notion, Wolff added that the German was free to join any team.

"To be honest, I think he was burned last year. I think whoever wants him would get a good driver." Wolff said about his reserve driver.

He concluded:

"But, in the end, it's up to the other teams to decide for themselves which drivers they want. I can't tell the teams we have contracts with that they have to use our backup driver, but I think they're missing something."

It remains to be seen if Schumacher moves to another team as he looks to feature regularly after this season.

