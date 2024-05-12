Mick Schumacher in the running for a surprise F1 seat in 2025 according to reports

Mick Schumacher could mark his return to F1 with Alpine in the 2025 season as per reports, as a permanent driver for the first time since Haas in 2022.

Haas replaced Schumacher with Nico Hulkenberg heading into the 2023 season after the former completed two years with them. While he did not score any points in 2021 (neither did his teammate Nikita Mazepin and the team finished at the bottom), he did manage to pull in 12 points in 2022. However, his contract was not extended beyond that point.

Since then, he has served as Mercedes' reserve driver and also drives for Alpine 1 in the World Endurance Championship. He debuted in the tournament this season and has impressed Bruno Famin, according to F1-Insider. The report claims that both Alpine drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly are looking to make their way out of the team in 2025 because of the poor start to this season, and Mick Schumacher could be in the running to fill the seat next season.

Toto Wolff is reportedly also looking out for a potential seat for Schumacher in the future. He has worked with the team since the 2023 season but has not had the chance to race in any of the Grand Prixs since.

Mick Schumacher on replacing Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in 2025: "I know I have the skills for it"

Earlier this season, Mercedes announced that Lewis Hamilton would leave the team at the end of 2024. It was further announced that the 39-year-old will move to Ferrari, leaving an empty seat in the team.

Many candidates have been speculated to replace Hamilton, but the team has not confirmed anything. Mick Schumacher mentioned shortly after the announcement that he was "good enough" to drive for the team in 2025.

"It could play into my hands that the driver market is already quite active and that it will continue to increase in the coming months," he told Sky Germany. "A lot will happen. There will not only be changes in the teams’ cockpits, but possibly also the end of two drivers their careers."

He further stated that he had "the skills for it":

"I know I have the skills for it. I’m good enough. I showed that in Formula 4, Formula 3 and Formula 2. The fact that I won races and championships is quickly forgotten. I proved that in addition to driving, I can also handle pressure."

While reports suggest the possibility of Mick Schumacher's move to Alpine next season, Kimi Antonelli is Mercedes' junior driver that the team seems to be currently interested in. He is currently in his first Formula 2 season and experience remains an issue for the team.