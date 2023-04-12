Mick Schumacher's F1 future in the air as Audi clarifies nationality 'not a requirement' for selection

Mick Schumacher's future in F1 as a full-time driver remains in the balance after Audi clarified that a driver's nationality will not be a requirement for them in their selection process.

Audi has bought a stake in the Sauber F1 team and will be using that as their stepping stone into F1 in time for the next era of the sport due to start in 2026. Mick Schumacher has been without a permanent race seat in the sport after two years with Haas F1, during which time the German racked up hefty repair bills for the American outfit.

The German is currently with Mercedes as a reserve driver but it seems highly unlikely that he will get a full-time role with the Silver Arrows considering the team's commitment to George Russell and their long-standing relationship with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Speculation surrounding Audi's arrival on the F1 grid thus far has been that they will opt for German drivers as part of their line-up, but this has been debunked by Audi AG CEO Markus Duesmann. In a recent interview with the German outlet Der Spiegel, Dusemann said:

“We are currently talking to many decision-makers, drivers, team managers. There have been no concrete discussions with Mick Schumacher regarding a commitment. Of course, German drivers interest us as much as they interest the top of the parent company, but that is not a requirement for us.”

This stance was backed up by the CEO of Audi Formula Racing GmbH, Adam Baker. In an interview with planetf1.com, Baker said:

“With the first race being three years away, it’s too early to talk seriously about drivers. But the interest in that topic is obviously there. But any decision that does get made for race drivers will be made primarily based on performance. That’s the highest priority.”

Mick Schumacher could have been 'motivated better' by Haas F1 boss Guenther Steiner, according to former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher

Mick Schumacher's treatment at Haas F1 under the stewardship of team principal Guenther Steiner was sub-optimal, according to former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher. Ralf is an uncle to Mick Schumacher and the younger brother of his father, seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher.

Mick Schumacher made his F1 debut with Haas in 2021 after entering the series as the reigning F2 world champion. He spent two seasons with the American outfit but failed to make a lasting impression before being dropped in favor of Nico Hulkenberg for the ongoing 2023 season.

Ralf Schumacher feels his nephew's time at Haas could have been handled better by Steiner, who was outwardly vocal in his criticism of the young German.

In an interview with Formel1.de in Germany, the former Jordan, Williams, and Toyota driver said:

“Mick was slow and made mistakes. And as a driver you have to deal with the fact that the team criticises it. I have absolutely no problem with criticism and Guenther Steiner should lead his team as he wants and thinks is right. I just have to say that I expect a grown man to treat a young man differently. I think the young man could have been motivated better."

Ralf Schumacher went on to add:

“When you see that now, you can imagine even more how difficult it was for Mick and what Mick did at his age. In a team where you have the feeling that you are not wanted and you are actually going up against the sack, Mick has done a great job. The future will show whether he is good enough at the end of the day.”

While Schumacher is currently looking on from the sidelines, F1 has the propensity to throw up unforeseen changes during past silly seasons in the driver market. If he can keep himself, the German could find his way back onto the grid with another outfit in the future.

