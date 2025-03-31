Mick Schumacher's girlfriend reacts to Charles Leclerc's partner Alexandra Saint Mleux's latest post

Mick Schumacher's girlfriend Laila Hasanovic commented under Charles Leclerc's partner Alexandra Saint Mleux's post, in which she shared an image from her trip to China. Saint Mleux traveled to Shanghai along with her partner, who competed in the Chinese Grand Prix, and was ultimately disqualified from the main race.

Schumacher and his partner Hasanovic have been together since 2023, and made their relationship public in August of that year, while the German was a reserve driver for Mercedes in F1.

Meanwhile, Leclerc and Saint Mleux have also been dating since 2023, having made their relationship public in May of the same year. The latter hails from France but was born in Italy.

Most recently, Saint Mleux accompanied her boyfriend to the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai, as they were spotted together in the paddock throughout the weekend.

Saint Mleux apparently also traveled to Hong Kong during her time in China, and shared a series of photographs from her trip, along with a caption in Chinese.

"I miss Hong Kong already" [translated via Google]

Mick Schumacher's girlfriend, Laila Hasanovic, commented under this post, showcasing her appreciation for Saint Mleux.

Laila Hasanovic's comment under Alexandra Saint Mleux's instagram post [via instagram/alexandrasaintmleux]

The French model, who is also a social media influencer and even holds a Bachelor of Arts degree, seemingly enjoyed her trip to the Asian country.

The trip to China was a forgettable one for Charles Leclerc though, as the Ferrari man was ultimately disqualified from the main race, after his car failed a post-race weight check. He spent the whole weekend trailing his new teammate Lewis Hamilton, but managed to showcase more pace during the main race before his disqualification.

Charles Leclerc shared his thoughts about a 'tough' outing at the Chinese Grand Prix via his instagram

Charles Leclerc in the pit lane during the Chinese Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Charles Leclerc penned down his thoughts via his instagram on Thursday, reflecting on his disqualification from the Chinese Grand Prix. The Monegasque's car was ruled to be 1 kg underweight after the race.

Three days after the race weekend ended, Leclerc took to instagram and shared how the team needs to turn the situation around in the next round after a tough outing in China. He also thanked his fans who supported him throughout the weekend in Shanghai.

"Last weekend was really tough. We’ve got to reset and work hard to turn the situation around in Japan and I’m sure we will.

A big thank you though to the amount of support you gave me during the weekend, it always surprise me to have such support in China and it means a lot ❤️"

The 27-year-old will be hoping to bounce back in Japan, which is the next race in the 2025 F1 season at Suzuka, as he mentioned in the post.

Ferrari currently sits in fifth place in the constructors' standings, after both its drivers were disqualified from the race, with Hamilton's car also being deemed illegal for the skid block on its floor.

