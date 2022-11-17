Mick Schumacher’s Haas replacement almost confirmed for 2023

In all likelihood, Nico Hulkenberg will be announced as Mick Schumacher's replacement for the 2023 F1 season by Haas on the eve of the F1 Abu Dhabi GP. According to RacingNews365.com, Nico Hulkenberg has signed a multi-year contract with Haas with an option to extend it to 2024.

For Schumacher, it appears that a role as Mercedes reserve driver might be opening up. In a recent interaction with RTL, when asked if there might an opening for the German in the team, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said that the 'Schumacher' name was always going to be associated with the German brand.

The Mercedes boss said that Schumacher is valued by the team, but the most important thing at the moment was getting him a seat in F1. Wolff said:

"I don’t know what the status is with Mick and Haas. But I make no secret of the fact that the Schumacher family belongs to Mercedes and that we value Mick very much. But first of all, it should be about Mick getting a regular cockpit.”

Ralf Schumacher recently lashed out at Haas boss Guenther Steiner for his constant public ridicule of Mick Schumacher. He told Sky Deutschland,

“I see it as difficult for Haas to choose Mick, otherwise they would have done it long ago. I think the interaction in the team and the openness of Guenther Steiner – I’ll call it that politely – doesn’t necessarily speak positively.”

Steiner has some personal problem with Mick Schumacher - Ralf Schumacher

Ralf Schumacher questioned if there was something personal behind Gunther Steiner's constant pressure on Mick Schumacher all season. He said about his nephew:

"Mick has shown that there is potential, but no matter what he did, the team and Guenther Steiner were never satisfied with it. This behaviour cannot be explained with normal standards. It almost has to be something personal. I believe that Guenther Steiner cannot deal with the fact that someone else is the focus at Haas."

He added:

“He’s very, very happy to be the one front and centre. You can’t call it personnel management. You have to motivate your employees. He’s under constant pressure not to make any mistakes, otherwise he can’t continue to work for Haas. When you’re under that kind of pressure, you can’t drive freely.”

In all likelihood, unless a miracle happens and Logan Sargeant is unable to secure super license points, Mick Schumacher will be out of a seat in F1 next season.

