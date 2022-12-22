Mick Schumacher's Mercedes move is 'a win-win situation for both sides', claims former F1 driver

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher claims Mick Schumacher's Mercedes move is a 'win-win' situation for both sides. He stated that the German team now has a great driver should they need him and Schumacher can also learn a lot in a big team like Mercedes.

Nico Hulkenberg will replace Schumacher at Haas in 2023, marking his return to the sport.

Mick Schumacher failed to impress in his two-year stint with Haas, having been regularly outperformed by his teammate Kevin Magnussen this year. As a result, the German driver lost his F1 seat and will take on the role of a third driver at Mercedes in 2023.

His uncle Ralf Schumacher is happy for the F2 champion as this will give him a chance to learn under a highly experienced squad. Plus, if Mercedes should ever need a replacement driver, the former Haas driver will be their go-to choice.

Ralf Schumacher told Sky Germany:

“I think it’s a win-win situation for both sides. One, for the team they have a great driver, if they need a replacement short term, if one of the drivers for some reason can not drive. And the next is of course that he is now in the team where he can learn a lot, first of all through a new structure, a big structure."

He added:

"For me, I think it’s a great opportunity because he now has an experienced team, with two experienced team-mates, and above all, for a change, a team that is happy that he is there.”

Former F1 driver lauds Mick Schumacher's calmness in face of Haas axing

formularacers @formularacers_ | Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher will race together for Team Germany in the 2023 Race of Champions. | Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher will race together for Team Germany in the 2023 Race of Champions. 🚨 | Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher will race together for Team Germany in the 2023 Race of Champions.

Former German F1 driver Timo Glock claims Mick Schumacher's calmness in the face of being fired by Haas shows his 'size and class'. Schumacher was not offered a contract renewal in 2022 and showed great class and composure despite knowing his time in the sport was limited.

Glock claims Schumacher's composure and calmness in dire times are admirable and are a sign of the value system he possesses.

Glock told Sky Germany about Schumacher:

“Something so calm at the age of 23 and not working against the team shows the size and class that he already has at such a young age. I wish he can take a step next year, even if only as a test driver, possibly at Mercedes. Develop in such a way that he comes back in 2024 and can then show everyone what he’s made of.”

Working alongside Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at Mercedes will give Mick Schumacher valuable insight into what it is like to function in a top team. It could prepare him for potential future title challenges.

However, given F1's uncertainty, it is unclear whether the former F2 champion will ever find his way into a full-time role at a team in the future.

Poll : 0 votes