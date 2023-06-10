Mick Schumacher says first Mercedes F1 run will “benefit” him in the future

Mick Schumacher has said that his first tire test with Mercedes in Barcelona will be beneficial for him going forward.

The German driver joined the Silver Arrows as their reserve driver ahead of the 2023 season after parting ways with Haas following the end of last year's campaign. Since then, he has been assisting the team in the setup direction in the simulator and has been a key figure.

Recently, he got his first shot at driving the W14 in Barcelona after the Spanish GP for a Pirelli tire test. Reflecting on the experience, Mick Schumacher told Autosport:

"This experience will definitely benefit me in my role. I have a better understanding of what to look out for and what to work on. I also have a better understanding of all the procedures and how the team works trackside. That would be a key factor in case I ever have to jump in and race.”

He added:

"There is obviously a difference between the simulator and driving in the real world. There will always be a difference as the technology is not at a point where you can compare it 100%. However, it is the closest experience I've had between a simulator and real life. The simulator has prepared me, and the team has made a great effort of correlating it. That helped me to know what to expect when driving it. It's clear why this team is an eight-time world champion."

Mick Schumacher gathers data ahead of the upcoming blanket ban

Pirelli completed a total of 617 laps over the two days of the Barcelona test that involved Ferrari and Mercedes. The test was a good opportunity for Mick Schumacher to gather data about the upcoming tire blanket ban in the sport from next season.

While speaking about the tire test and the blanket ban, Pirelli head Mario Isola said:

"In terms of construction, there are still just a few details to fine-tune, while during this test we began to identify a solid development base for the compounds; especially for the middle of what will be the 2024 range. All the running took place without using tire blankets."

With Mick Schumacher behind the wheel for such an important test, Mercedes will have an advantage in terms of the data gathered about the tires heading into the next season. The test also featured George Russell for Mercedes and the current Ferrari drivers.

