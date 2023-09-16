Mick Schumacher set to make racing comeback in a surprise move to Alpine

There have been several reports about Mick Schumacher's potential links with Alpine.

However, as per these reports, he is not connected to the French company's F1 team; rather, he could be in talks with its WEC (World Endurance Championship) team. This is quite massive news, as Michael Schumacher's son could abandon his pursuit of returning to F1 for a while.

The young German struggled a lot during his short career in F1 with Haas. Apart from driving one of the slowest cars, he had some fatal crashes, forcing the American team to squeeze millions in repair costs. Despite having talent, Mick Schumacher was removed from the seat after 2022.

Since there were no seats available on the grid for 2023, he somehow managed to get a job at Mercedes as their reserve and simulator driver. Schumacher junior is currently working extremely hard on the simulator for the Brackley-based team. However, he is still unable to bag a seat in F1 for 2024.

Alpine has been in the WEC for quite some time now and has competed in the LMP2 and LMDh hypercar categories. This means the team is established enough for a youngster like Schumacher to shine.

According to German media, Alpine's head of motorsports Bruno Famin has already contacted Sabine Kehm, who is young Schumacher's manager. Amid much speculation, there is a possibility that Mick Schumacher could step away from F1 and satisfy his hunger to race in other motorsport series.

F1 pundit feels Mick Schumacher could replace Logan Sargeant in Williams

F1 pundit and presenter Lawrence Barretto feels Mick Schumacher would be the favorite to replace Logan Sargeant at Williams. Though the rookie American driver has been performing decently this season, he will soon have to step up his game.

In an exclusive column on F1.com, Barretto gave his opinion that if Sargeant fails to move in an upward trajectory in the coming races, Williams could start looking elsewhere.

He also mentioned the amount of praise Schumacher is receiving from the Mercedes camp.

“If he [Sargeant] doesn’t [perform], his seat is under threat. Mick Schumacher would be an obvious contender, having briefly had talks with the team last year and having kept his hand in through his Mercedes reserve role, where he has earned public praise for his efforts from [Lewis] Hamilton and [George] Russell," Barretto said.

Meanwhile, Williams team principal James Vowles has praised Logan Sargeant and has stated his intention to keep him for another F1 season. Hence, there is an extremely small chance of the young German driver moving to Williams.