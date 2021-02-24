Mick Schumacher talks about his Ferrari dream and Vettel

Mick Schumacher was full of praise for four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel when asked about his experience as a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy. The newest Haas recruit said that the German keeps giving him advice and shares his vast experience on the racetrack to help the young star.

21 year-old Mick Schumacher, son of the legendary Michael Schumacher, was handed a well-deserved debut F1 contract for 2021 by Haas F1 after impressing everyone by winning last year's Formula 2 Championship.

Schumacher spoke about the advice received - as a member of the FDA - from Ferrari's former No. 1 driver Sebastian Vettel and current team principal Mattia Binotto, in his recent interaction with the Italian daily La Stampa.

"Seb (Vettel) and I talk to each other regularly. He has great experience and gives me advice. He keeps an eye on me." Mick Schumacher on Sebastian Vettel.

The junior Schumacher was also asked about the advice he received from Ferrari's team principal Mattia Binotto. He said:

"If I think about it, the first that comes to mind is: [drive fast / go strong]."

Would be a dream to drive a Ferrari like my father: Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher talks about his Ferrari dream. Photo: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Ever since Mick Schumacher arrived on the motor-racing scene, fans have been eager to learn if he can eventually fill the void left by his father - seven time F1 World Drivers' Champion Michael Schumacher - at Ferrari.

His championship-winning season in F2 in 2020 and subsequent recruitment to F1 by Haas has increased those hopes, and fans of the iconic Italian team cannot wait for the young Schumacher to take the reins at the Prancing Horse.

Speaking to La Stampa, Mick Schumacher was cautious to state that he is not looking that far ahead yet and wants to concentrate on his debut season in Formula 1 with his current employers, Haas.

"I am very happy to be at Haas. It's my F1 debut & I would like to do it in the best possible way."

However, the German could not help but admit that his ultimate goal would be to drive a Ferrari like his father.

"We will see what the future has in store for me but I don't deny it: it would be a dream to drive a Ferrari like my father did in the past," Mick Schumacher said about his Ferrari dreams.