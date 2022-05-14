"Be more accurate to what we actually do" - Mick Schumacher wants Netflix's Drive to Survive to 'further explain some of the details' that F1 drivers go through

Mick Schumacher has asked Netflix to present a more accurate portrayal of F1 in their acclaimed docu-drama series 'Drive to Survive'.

The hit series has had four seasons thus far and has been one of the driving factors behind the meteoric rise of the sport's popularity all over the world. Netflix is currently filming for the fifth installment of the show, which will document the events of the ongoing 2022 F1 season.

While it has been popular, the series has also come under fire from some drivers and purists of F1 for taking certain creative liberties to heighten the tension and drama.

Mick, son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, shared his thoughts on the show after it was renewed for a fifth and sixth season. During an interview after the 2022 F1 Miami GP, the German said:

“I think it brought a lot of attention back to Formula 1, so I think it’s a positive. It’s just a matter of putting the right things in the right order, to be more accurate to what we actually do. I mean, just like, some of the things are made more dramatic than they are.”

The 23-year-old went on to add, saying:

“But I don’t know if that’s necessary or not; obviously, I’m not a producer or whatever, so I wouldn’t know. It’s good to get people into the sport, but then I think it’d be nice to further explain some of the details that we have.”

Mick Schumacher is currently in his sophomore season in F1 with Haas and is still on the hunt to score his first-ever point in the sport.

"I don't watch it" - Mick Schumacher's teammate Kevin Magnussen weighs in on Netflix's F1: Drive to Survive

While Mick Schumacher is hoping for the fifth season of 'Drive to Survive' to be grounded in the realities of F1, his teammate Kevin Magnussen admitted that he doesn't even watch the show.

Speaking in a joint media interaction session after the first of two races in the United States of America, the Haas driver shared his thoughts on the series, saying:

“I don’t watch the series. The reason I don’t watch it is because I’m in it, and I don’t really enjoy watching [things I’m in]. But a lot of people I meet love the series, and I think it’s very clear what it’s done for the sport. It’s put Formula 1 on the map all around the world, so [I’m] happy that that’s continuing and hope it will be a success.”

Five races into the 2022 F1 season, Magnussen holds a 3-2 qualifying advantage over Schumacher while also having scored 15 points so far in the campaign.

