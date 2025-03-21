Millionaire Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc endorse their business products Almave and Lec ice cream during the Shanghai fan event

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton hilariously spoke about trading their businesses' products, Almave and Lec ice cream, during a fan event at the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix. The two have settled well as teammates since the start of the 2025 season and worked together to push the Italian team in the right direction against the challenge of the mighty McLaren.

The Ferrari drivers are two of the three highest-paid drivers on the grid. Hamilton has an annual salary of over $50m while Leclerc makes a decent $34m from the Maranello-based outfit.

Apart from their on-track salaries, both drivers are multi-millionaires, as they boast a combined net worth of $350m, with the seven-time world champion's massive $300m worth.

In the last couple of years, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have ventured into businesses, with the former having his non-alcoholic brand named Almave and the latter having his ice-cream chain named 'LEC'.

In the Q&A session at the fan event in Shanghai, the Ferrari teammates were asked if they had tried each other's products to which Hamilton replied:

"I haven't [tried LEC ice cream]."

Charles Leclerc quickly replied:

"I've got to make you try it!"

The 40-year-old added:

"Yeah, you haven't sent me any. I'll send you some of my Almave and you send me some ice cream. Is it vegan?"

The eight-time F1 race winner suggested:

"Exactly we've got to do a trade! No, it's not [vegan]..."

Leclerc concluded by saying:

"Yeah, but we're going to work on a product for you, LH44"

On the track, Lewis Hamilton finished ahead of Charles Leclerc in the Sprint qualifying session on Friday, with the former getting pole position to Leclerc's P4.

Charles Leclerc chimes in on his struggles in China Sprint qualifying

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc conceded that he had been struggling on his side of the garage and was one step behind his new teammate Lewis Hamilton throughout the entire Sprint qualifying session.

In his post-Sprint Quali interview, the 27-year-old reflected on his P4 and said:

“I’ve struggled on my side of the garage. From the beginning, I felt like I was a step back compared to Lewis and Lewis was faster today. Struggled a lot in Turns 1, 2, and 3 which is more or less the same struggle that I had last year which is a bit of a shame.

“But apart from that everything was quite tight, so it’s a shame we start P4. But Lewis on pole, and hopefully we can have a good race tomorrow.”

Leclerc finished over two-tenths behind Hamilton on track and will start behind McLaren driver Oscar Piastri from the second row on Saturday.

