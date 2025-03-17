Mini-DRS and Flexi-wings controversy back in the news as FIA clamps down further after the McLaren-dominated F1 Australian GP

Ahead of the 2025 Chinese F1 Grand Prix, FIA has introduced stricter regulations related to the flexibility of the upper rear wing. According to an official statement, the slot gap limit between the main rear wing plane and the flap will be reduced from 2 mm to 0.5 mm, beginning from Shanghai.

Formula 1's governing body, FIA, has acted early upon the allegations of usage of illegal elements in the 2025 season. This time, FIA will crack down on the flexibility of the rear wing.

The issue of the excessive flex around the extreme ends of the upper rear wing first came to light last year when Oscar Piastri's McLaren reportedly had a 'mini DRS' advantage in Baku.

After these allegations, FIA began using cameras on cars during practice sessions to ensure no regulation is violated. Moreover, after evidence was collected from the 2025 Australian Grand Prix, the FIA has finally decided to act upon it.

According to the official statement released by F1's governing body, the maximum slot gap allowed between the main plane of the rear wing and the movable flap will be reduced from 2 mm to 0.5 mm, beginning from the Chinese Grand Prix.

As per the revised static test of Article 3.15.17 of FIA's technical regulation, a 75 kg vertical load will be put on both extreme ends of the rear wing, and under stationary conditions, the slot gap shouldn't exceed 0.5 mm gap.

However, with only five days left for the Chinese GP, an allowance of an extra 0.25 mm will be added just for the Shanghai race.

FIA also clarified the theories of some teams exploiting the rear wing flexibility rule by using 'mini DRS.' The statement noted that all teams passed the static test in Australia as they had maintained the 2mm slot gap. Hence, they found no grounds to take action against any team whatsoever.

Reduction in DRS effect amongst top F1 teams seen during Australian GP: Reports

AUTO: MAR 16 2025 F1 Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix (Image Source: Getty)

The Drag Reduction System (DRS) is an important element in F1. DRS can be activated in the DRS zones present on track if a driver has a gap of under one-second to the car in the front. The flaps of the rear wing open when the DRS is activated, reducing the aerodynamic drag, which in turn increases the speed of the car.

However, according to Autoracer, the DRS effect amongst top F1 teams saw a reduction during the 2025 Australian Grand Prix. Apparently, the likes of Ferrari, Mercedes, McLaren, and Red Bull had only an 8% increase in average speed using DRS.

This could mean that the 'mini-DRS' advantage might have helped with the drag reduction in non-DRS zones in Australia. However, as FIA clarified, all cars passed the static test of the rear wing, and going forward, the allowance of maximum flex will be reduced.

