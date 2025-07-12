"Moms are heroes": Carlos Sainz opens up on the respect he has for his mother

By Sabyasachi Biswas
Published Jul 12, 2025 11:04 GMT
In Picture: Carlos Sainz (foreground) and his mother, Reyes Vazquez (circle). Credit: Getty Images.
In Picture: Carlos Sainz (foreground) and his mother, Reyes Vazquez (circle). Credit: Getty Images.

Carlos Sainz touched upon the respect he has for his mother, Reyes Vazquez de Castro. In a recent interview, the Williams driver addressed how his mother raised him along with two of his siblings, and termed all mothers as "heroes."

Ad

Sainz was born to Carlos Sainz Sr. and his wife, Vazquez de Castro, on September 1, 1994, in Madrid, Spain. He is the eldest sibling and has two sisters named Blanca Sainz Vazquez de Castro and Ana Sainz Vazquez de Castro.

As he grew up with his parents, he was very close to his mother, since Sainz Sr., who is also a racing driver, was mostly away due to professional obligations. As a result, the Williams star witnessed how Reyes Vazquez held the family together.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"My mom raised us three a lot of the times. She made me see how important the mum figure is—being close to her children, picking us up from school at 4:30, taking us at 9. She chose to care for us," Sainz said in a recent interview with High Performance Podcast.
"Now at 30, seeing my sister with one kid, imagine three! It's a full-time, zero-pay job. For me, moms are heroes," he further added.
Ad

Here's the video where Carlos Sainz speaks about his mother:

Ad

Carlos Sainz is currently competing in his 11th season in F1 as a full-time driver. After driving for Toro Rosso, Renault, McLaren, and Ferrari, he moved to Williams this season and is driving alongside Alex Albon.

Sainz parted ways with the Prancing Horse at the end of last year to make way for Lewis Hamilton. So far, the Spanish driver has racked up four wins, 27 podiums, and six pole positions to his name in 221 race entries.

Ad

Carlos Sainz shared his thoughts after Ferrari signed Lewis Hamilton in 2024

Carlos Sainz of Spain and Team Atiassian Williams (55) during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain on July 06, 2025 - Source: Getty
Carlos Sainz of Spain and Team Atiassian Williams (55) during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain on July 06, 2025 - Source: Getty

Carlos Sainz faced the axe after Ferrari decided to bring Lewis Hamilton to race alongside Charles Leclerc from 2025. As a result, the Spanish driver was far from happy and wanted to make a statement.

Ad

Speaking about this, the Williams driver recently said:

“I understand how a driver with a big ego would maybe just like to tear Ferrari apart that year and maybe become a bit political or become a bit of an infection inside the team,” he said in the High Performance Podcast.

Following this, he added how he refrained from such actions:

Ad
“But my angel was more powerful at that time and said, ‘No, don’t be that guy, be the professional guy, be the guy that’s just going to give absolutely everything until the last race for this team, and give everyone that has nothing to do with that decision," he further added.

During his time at Ferrari, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc barely outperformed each other. Moreover, at times, it was Sainz who put Ferrari on top, whereas Leclerc struggled. The 2023 Singapore GP win is a testament to that, as he became the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race that season.

About the author
Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.

As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.

Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.

He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Mitali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications