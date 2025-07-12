"Moms are heroes": Carlos Sainz opens up on the respect he has for his mother

Carlos Sainz touched upon the respect he has for his mother, Reyes Vazquez de Castro. In a recent interview, the Williams driver addressed how his mother raised him along with two of his siblings, and termed all mothers as "heroes."

Ad

Sainz was born to Carlos Sainz Sr. and his wife, Vazquez de Castro, on September 1, 1994, in Madrid, Spain. He is the eldest sibling and has two sisters named Blanca Sainz Vazquez de Castro and Ana Sainz Vazquez de Castro.

As he grew up with his parents, he was very close to his mother, since Sainz Sr., who is also a racing driver, was mostly away due to professional obligations. As a result, the Williams star witnessed how Reyes Vazquez held the family together.

Ad

Trending

"My mom raised us three a lot of the times. She made me see how important the mum figure is—being close to her children, picking us up from school at 4:30, taking us at 9. She chose to care for us," Sainz said in a recent interview with High Performance Podcast.

"Now at 30, seeing my sister with one kid, imagine three! It's a full-time, zero-pay job. For me, moms are heroes," he further added.

Ad

Here's the video where Carlos Sainz speaks about his mother:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Carlos Sainz is currently competing in his 11th season in F1 as a full-time driver. After driving for Toro Rosso, Renault, McLaren, and Ferrari, he moved to Williams this season and is driving alongside Alex Albon.

Sainz parted ways with the Prancing Horse at the end of last year to make way for Lewis Hamilton. So far, the Spanish driver has racked up four wins, 27 podiums, and six pole positions to his name in 221 race entries.

Ad

Carlos Sainz shared his thoughts after Ferrari signed Lewis Hamilton in 2024

Carlos Sainz of Spain and Team Atiassian Williams (55) during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain on July 06, 2025 - Source: Getty

Carlos Sainz faced the axe after Ferrari decided to bring Lewis Hamilton to race alongside Charles Leclerc from 2025. As a result, the Spanish driver was far from happy and wanted to make a statement.

Ad

Speaking about this, the Williams driver recently said:

“I understand how a driver with a big ego would maybe just like to tear Ferrari apart that year and maybe become a bit political or become a bit of an infection inside the team,” he said in the High Performance Podcast.

Following this, he added how he refrained from such actions:

Ad

“But my angel was more powerful at that time and said, ‘No, don’t be that guy, be the professional guy, be the guy that’s just going to give absolutely everything until the last race for this team, and give everyone that has nothing to do with that decision," he further added.

During his time at Ferrari, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc barely outperformed each other. Moreover, at times, it was Sainz who put Ferrari on top, whereas Leclerc struggled. The 2023 Singapore GP win is a testament to that, as he became the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race that season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More