"Monza Curse is real", "You deserve better mate": Fans react after Daniel Ricciardo suffers engine failure at 2022 F1 Italian GP

Daniel Ricciardo, the Australian who won the Italian Grand Prix last year, making it a 1-2 finish for McLaren, retired from the race this year. Ricciardo had a good start, but as laps passed, he started falling behind on the grid.

He has had a lot of issues with the car this season and during the final laps at 'The Temple of Speed', he had an engine failure and retired in Sector 3, triggering a safety car. The fans felt sorry for him. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Daniel Ricciardo's DNF gave hopes to Ferrari

After Ricciardo retired, a safety car was triggered, giving a lot of hope to Charles Leclerc for a win. It was a good chance for him to pit and overtake the leader, Max Verstappen, on the restart. But it came down to heartbreak for Ferrari as Ricciardo's car was stuck in gear and it took long for it to be removed. The race did not restart and ended behind the safety car, giving Verstappen the win.

Daniel Ricciardo has had a tough time with McLaren and will be out of the team after this season as they terminated his contract after coming to a mutual decision. Oscar Piastri will replace him as Lando Norris' next teammate.

There have been speculations that either Alpine or Haas could be Ricciardo's potential seat for the upcoming season. Before Alpine was rebranded, they were Renault, with whom Ricciardo had a decent stint. They were also the first ones to have Piastri on their roster, but he refused to drive for them after contractual issues.

This leaves the seat open for Ricciardo. But at the same time, it can be estimated that Alpine is looking for a younger driver. Mick Schumacher is also one of the drivers who does not have a seat for next year, making him a prime candidate to move to Alpine. In that case, Daniel Ricciardo might very well move to Haas, but there hasn't been any confirmation of the same or any official statements from the Australian veteran.

