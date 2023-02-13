“More black than orange”: McLaren MCL60 livery draws mixed reactions from F1 fans

McLaren became the sixth team to reveal their car livery for the 2023 season. Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri opened up about the presentation with a short history of the team, founded by Bruce McLaren 60 years ago.

Team boss Zak Brown also announced how the team will be celebrating the 60th anniversary all year long with new liveries at special races. Fans were excited to see the new McLaren car, the MCL60, and took to Twitter to comment on the new car.

McLaren moved away from the papaya orange-dominated livery to a more black car with orange still present on the sides. The wheels were also colored in Google Chrome colors, a sponsor to the team.

Some of the best reactions were:

Leema⁵⁵ @Halyma221 Its alot more black than orange Its alot more black than orange

𝗦𝗞𝗧⚜️ @Skytek44 🧡 Pas mal beaucoup de carbone ça cherche a perdre du poids mais ça a de la gueule ! La nouvelle #MCL60 de McLaren🧡 Pas mal beaucoup de carbone ça cherche a perdre du poids mais ça a de la gueule ! La nouvelle #MCL60 de McLaren 👏🧡 Pas mal beaucoup de carbone ça cherche a perdre du poids mais ça a de la gueule ! https://t.co/OcwjPAPyLB

⚡️⚡️ @its_me_axad @McLarenF1 The only McLaren i love and adore, bring back these designs and beauty @McLarenF1 The only McLaren i love and adore, bring back these designs and beauty https://t.co/njTlzo5uUB

jo🪩 @jofosiii The car is like almost the same as last year????? The car is like almost the same as last year?????

bella³ @danielshoey please save the day @ aston martin please save the day @ aston martin

andy @iiiuminateandy SHE IS A BEAUTY SHE IS A BEAUTY

esteban ocon apologist @formulaahaon very similar to last year but i love it still very similar to last year but i love it still

andy @iiiuminateandy i am loving the black in the new livery i am loving the black in the new livery 🔥

cat @catherinebarr_ @McLarenF1 Easily one of the best looking cars of recent! Great work team, now let’s see if she’s quick @McLarenF1 Easily one of the best looking cars of recent! Great work team, now let’s see if she’s quick 🙌

Bee 🏳️‍🌈 @beeisnottoobusy @McLarenF1 Looks likes a beauty can’t wait till we go racing 🧡 @McLarenF1 Looks likes a beauty can’t wait till we go racing 🧡🔥

McLaren support paramount to Oscar Piastri's success in F1

As Oscar Piastri begins his F1 journey, he will also have to contend with the pressure and expectations of the fans and media. The F1 community is always on the lookout for the next big thing, and Piastri's success in the junior category has generated a lot of buzz and anticipation.

Piastri's success in F3 and F2, winning the championship in both categories demonstrates that he has the raw talent and potential to make a strong debut in F1.

McLaren will play an important role in helping Piastri adapt to the sport and perform at his best. The team will have to work closely with him to understand his driving style, preferences, and feedback.

They will also need to provide him with the best car setup, tires, and strategy to maximize his performance. Piastri will also have access to the team's vast data and analytics, which will give him a better understanding of the car and the track.

Oscar Piastri's teammate, Lando Norris, will also play a crucial role in his development. Norris has been with the team for three seasons and has a wealth of experience and knowledge of the car and the sport.

He will be a valuable resource for Piastri as he navigates the challenges of F1. The two drivers will also be competing against each other on the track, but they will also be working together to push the team forward.

Piastri has the talent, potential, and the right team behind him to make a strong debut. Ultimately, the true test of Piastri's abilities will come when the 2023 F1 season begins in Bahrain.

Poll : 0 votes