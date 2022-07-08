"More focussed on pleasing Spanish sponsors"- F1 world bashes Ferrari for prioritizing Carlos Sainz over Charles Leclerc at 2022 British GP

Ferrari fans are not happy with the Italian team because of the latest strategic debacle at the British GP. The team had both the drivers running at the front of the pack with Carlos Sainz ahead of Charles Leclerc. With Max Verstappen out of contention, the race was Ferrari's to lose. When the checkered flag fell, while it was a Ferrari driver that won the race, many argued that it was not the faster or the better one on the day.

First, the team did not issue team orders on time and allowed Lewis Hamilton to close the gap on its two drivers. Next, when the safety car came out, Leclerc was left out on worn tires, while Sainz was pitted for fresh soft tires. As a result, the team's lead driver in the championship was shuffled down the order and lost not only the victory but also a podium, while Sainz went on to win the race.

Even a week removed from what happened, fans are still angry at what happened, alleging that favoritism towards Sainz was a result of Ferrari trying to please its Spanish sponsors. One fan tweeted:

“Apparently you are more focused in pleasing Spanish sponsors. Prove me wrong in Austria.”

Another fan illustrated Leclerc's superiority over his teammate by pointing out that despite the countless mistakes made by the team and the two DNFs, Leclerc still leads Sainz in the championship. They wrote:

“Sainz is very far behind Leclerc if you compare the car issues Leclerc had with all the wrong strategies, versus Sainz his mistakes and not be able to take victories. You need to compare all aspects, not just points, cause if Ferrari didn’t bottle, he was way ahead and P2 now”

Another fan tweeted that she "prayed" the team was done "gifting" Sainz any more races. She wrote:

“God bless @Charles_Leclerc is all I can say and I’ll say it every day. He is the better driver and proves it every weekend. I pray Ferrari are done “gifting” Sainz. It’s obvious and wrong.”

Charles Leclerc urged to "take matters into own hands" at Ferrari

Some fans also drew parallels with the plight faced by two-time world champion Fernando Alonso and four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel in the Italian team. The two drivers spent five and six years with the team, respectively, and neither won a single title with the team.

One user urged Charles Leclerc to take matters into his own hands within the team. They wrote:

“Ferrari threw a 4-time champ and a 2-time champ (both signed in their prime) to the wolves when it suited them politically. Neither has found their way back to P1 since. If Leclerc thinks he's special and it wouldn't happen to him, he's wrong. Take matters into your own hands.”

Charles Leclerc has not finished on the podium since the Miami GP either due to power unit issues or the team's strategic errors. Hopefully the team can sort out its issues sooner rather than later if Leclerc is still to have a chance at winning the championship.

